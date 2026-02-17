‘No CBSE question paper leaks’: UAE students warned as exams begin today

Board urges schools, parents, students and stakeholders to remain vigilant
As the CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board exams begin today, the Board has “strongly” urged students, parents, and all stakeholders not to be misled by rumours of question paper leaks. More than 4.6 million students from India and abroad, including the UAE, are set to appear in the exams.
“As observed in the past, certain unscrupulous elements attempt to mislead students and parents by spreading fake news on various social media platforms during the course of exams,” a senior official was quoted as saying by Indian news agency PTI.
“Such misinformation often includes false claims of question paper leaks and circulation of purported question papers for Class 10 and 12 examinations of the Board.”
“The CBSE strongly urges parents, students, schools and all concerned stakeholders to remain vigilant and not be misled by unverified news and rumours or fake news.”
While the Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, the Class 12 exams will end on April 9. Class 10 students will appear for the Mathematics exam, while the Class 12 examination is scheduled for four subjects – Biotechnology, Entrepreneurship, Shorthand (Hindi) and Shorthand (English).
“Believing in, engaging with or forwarding such baseless content may create unnecessary anxiety and confusion and may adversely affect the preparedness of students at this crucial stage,” the official noted.
The Board has directed students to reach their examination centres on time, keeping in mind local traffic, weather, and distance.
“All the students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can reach the examination centre well on time as per instructions issued by the CBSE,” the official added.