CBSE exams: UAE’s Indian school principals share smart revision tips for final weeks

From strategy to memory hacks: Experts offer guidance to ace exams
With less than three weeks to go for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams, students across UAE’s Indian schools are gearing up for the final stretch of revision.
Experts told Gulf News that now is not the time for marathon study sessions, but for smart, focused strategies that balance effective learning with mental well-being.
Dr Prema Muralidhar, School Director and Principal at the Royal Academy Ajman, said the last three weeks should be about strategy, not hours spent with books.
“With the CBSE assessment pattern increasingly emphasising competency-based questions, application of concepts, and analytical thinking, the final weeks are not about studying more, but about studying smarter,” she noted.
A highly effective method, Dr Prema said, is reverse planning.
“Map out the exam schedule and working backwards, allocating focused revision blocks for each subject based on weightage, personal proficiency, and conceptual gaps, rather than equal time for all subjects.”
Short, high-intensity study cycles of 45-60 minutes with purposeful breaks help maintain cognitive efficiency.
“Equally important is interleaved revision, rotating subjects across the day rather than studying one subject for long stretches,” Dr Prema underlined.
Your best performance comes from a calm, confident mind – not from panic-driven overworkDr Prema Muralidhar
Lalitha Suresh, Principal and CEO of GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai, recommended structured, priority-based timetables and short, focused study sessions over marathon hours.
“Regular practice of exam-style questions can help balance revision across different subjects. Equally important is maintaining the brain’s optimal functioning. Healthy eating, drinking plenty of water, taking regular breaks, and ensuring sufficient sleep are all crucial.”
Lalitha highlighted practical techniques that have consistently worked.
Active recall: writing answers from memory rather than just rereading notes.
Timed practice papers: simulate exam conditions to reduce uncertainty.
Visual tools: mind maps and flow charts for easier understanding and retention.
Learning aloud: explaining concepts to someone else reinforces comprehension and confidence.
Short, focused study sessions are more effective than marathon onesLalitha Suresh
Dr Prema warned against information overload.
“Students today face a deluge of information – online resources, coaching material, peer comparisons and social media ‘study hacks’. More resources do not mean better outcomes,” she said.
“In the final weeks, stick to one trusted set of notes, one reference book, and official CBSE resources,” Dr Prema underscored.
“The goal is consolidation, not accumulation.”
Simple stress-management techniques are essential: timed mock tests with reflection, deep-breathing exercises, short walks and digital detox periods can significantly regulate anxiety.
“Exams assess preparedness, not potential or self-worth,” Dr Prema pointed out.
The final weeks before CBSE boards are as much about preparing the mind as the syllabus. Combining structured, focused revision with mental wellness practices allows students to perform their best while building resilience for future challenges.
Both the principals stressed that when students feel supported academically and emotionally, they not only improve exam performance – they emerge stronger, more confident, and future-ready.
Plan using reverse scheduling and short, focused cycles.
Practice previous years’ papers under timed conditions.
Use active recall, mind maps, and teach-back methods.
Include breaks, sleep, and light physical activity.
Stick to a few trusted resources, avoid overload.
Practice grounding techniques to reduce anxiety.
