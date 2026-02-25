‘Easy’ or ‘hard’? UAE students react to new CBSE Class 10 Science exam format

For the first time, question paper split into Physics, Chemistry and Biology
Students and educators across UAE schools have welcomed the revised pattern of the CBSE Class 10 Science examination, which for the first time introduced a strict section-wise split into Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Initial feedback suggests the paper was largely student-friendly, with most describing it as easy, well-balanced and free of unpleasant surprises.
Dr Beno Kurien, Principal of International Indian School, Abu Dhabi, said the question paper struck the “right balance” and allowed even average students to score well.
“According to the feedback I got from students, they found the exam easier. It has come as a relief after the comparatively tough Maths exam,” said Dr Kurien.
“Most of the students found Biology and Physics easy, and Chemistry was comparatively hard. While questions in Biology and Physics were direct, Chemistry tested them. But overall, they are happy, which is important.”
Indu Panicker, Principal of Bhavans Pearl Wisdom School, Sharjah, said the section-wise division has ensured balanced coverage across all three branches of science while strengthening conceptual clarity.
“The teachers have trained our students to write the answers in this revised pattern. Hence, they were well prepared for the Science exam today. Their confidence and smiles say it all. We are optimistic that the hard work of both teachers and students will yield excellent results,” she said.
Jyoti Sharma, Head of Department, Science, called the change a “highly positive initiative,” saying categorising questions under the three disciplines enabled students to organise their thoughts and present their answers systematically, significantly reducing examination-day confusion.
She also welcomed the inclusion of competency-based questions, calling them an important step towards “modernising” assessment practices.
“It moves students away from rote memorisation and instead challenges them to apply conceptual knowledge to real-life scenarios, fostering critical thinking and deeper scientific understanding.”
Reacting after the exam, students said the new format made the paper easier, with most questions being direct and clearly aligned with classroom revision.
Afaan Shabeer said the structured layout helped eliminate confusion.
“The section-wise arrangement of the paper was excellent as it eliminated any confusion about which part to attempt. Being able to focus on Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as separate entities allowed for much better concentration and clarity throughout the exam,” Shabeer said.
Another student, Oshin, described the format as “incredibly helpful,” noting that the clear differentiation between sections allowed her to manage time more effectively.
“While the Biology portion presented a bit of a challenge for me, the manageable nature of the Physics and Chemistry sections – combined with the organised layout – made the entire paper much easier to navigate,” Oshin said.
Aryan said the paper was largely based on what had been revised in class.
“The question paper was well-structured, with the majority of the content reflecting what we had thoroughly revised. This new format helped me approach each subject systematically and ensured I could complete the exam without any confusion,” Aryan said.
Overall, both students and educators said the new pattern reduced stress levels and enhanced clarity, with many expressing optimism about strong results when scores are announced.