Mixed emotions, uncertain timelines as Board promises student-centred evaluation policy
Dubai: More than 10,000 Indian expat students in the UAE are awaiting clarity on their Board exam results after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday cancelled Class 12 Board examinations for the UAE and six other Middle Eastern countries amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war.
The decision, while widely welcomed as a necessary step to protect student safety, has triggered a wave of anxiety around university admissions, competitive entrance examinations and how the cancelled subjects will be evaluated.
Dr Ram Shankar, Professor and Director of the CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence in Dubai, confirmed to Gulf News that 10,198 students were registered for the Grade 12 examination in the UAE alone, with a further 13,669 enrolled for the Grade 10 exams which were also cancelled.
“In the larger interest of the student community, and in accordance with local requirements and after reviewing the critical situation, the Board has taken this decision," he said.
"Very soon, the Board will come out with a policy in respect of these cancelled examinations. The centre point of that policy will be the interest of the students. The Board will consider all aspects before taking the best suitable decision,” he assured.
While the move has brought relief for some, it has also raised pressing questions for students in the UAE, especially those finishing their senior school studies in Grade 12. Some are anxious about their university admissions, scholarships and entrance exam timelines.
Yash Abraham Vinod, a Grade 12 student in Sharjah, captured the mood of thousands of his peers. "We had spent the entire year preparing for the Class 12 Board examinations, sacrificing a lot along the way, including our personal time, hobbies and social activities, just to focus on our studies and give our absolute best for the final Boards."
"The cancellation brings mixed emotions. On one hand, we feel disappointed because the boards are a milestone we had worked so hard for, along with our teachers who have guided and supported us throughout the year. On the other hand, we feel some relief, because the current regional situation made it difficult for many of us to focus on studies and final revisions fully and the decision has been taken to ensure our safety."
His most immediate concern is one that is shared widely among students and parents: "Our main concern now is how the cancelled subjects will be evaluated alongside the exams we have already completed. We hope that CBSE's evaluation method is fair and reasonable, and that the results do not negatively affect our university applications or future plans. Right now, we are waiting for clear communication from CBSE about the marking scheme and next steps."
Devarshi Chaube, a Grade 12 student in Dubai, described the announcement as timely and transparent.
However, he noted that many students are now concerned about the evaluation criteria, as several had expected to perform better in the final Board examinations than in internal assessments.
Yet, he expressed confidence that CBSE will adopt a fair and balanced method while assessing students’ performance.
Another Grade 12 student in Dubai, Sneha Sajan said the decision meant a great deal to students both academically and emotionally.
“Preparing for exams while dealing with the current circumstances has been overwhelming for many of us,” she said.
Sneha expressed gratitude to school counsellors and mentors who supported students’ mental health during this time. According to her, the Board’s decision has allowed students to step back from exam pressure and focus on their safety, families and emotional well-being during a challenging period.
Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO-Principal of Credence High School, said the decision was "understandable and welcome" given the circumstances, and praised CBSE for remaining in close communication with school leaders.
She called for three specific steps going forward: a clear moderation process across schools, an optional improvement examination for students who may wish to enhance their scores, and early communication with universities.
"Most importantly, we would like to reassure parents and students that these decisions are being taken in the best interest of our children, and students will not lose out in the long run."
Several school leaders took assurance from the fact that CBSE successfully navigated a similar crisis during COVID-19 and has the institutional experience to do so again.
Punit MK Vasu, CEO of The Indian High Group of Schools, said the Board was "commendably well-versed in deriving equitable and accurate score calculations," drawing on the methodology used during the pandemic.
"By leveraging comprehensive assessments of students' current performance, internal evaluations and prior academic records, the Board ensures that every learner's true potential is recognised and rewarded with fairness, transparency, equity, precision and parity."
He added that parents, educators and students could take confidence in the fact that CBSE had "both the institutional historical experience and a very robust technical framework required to arrive at a balanced, fair and credible assessment."
Echoing similar sentiments, Lalitha Suresh, Principal and CEO of GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai, said: “While the situation is understandably stressful, it is not entirely unprecedented.”
However, she noted that Board examinations often represent a student's strongest performance after months of focused revision.
“It is not uncommon for students to significantly improve their performance during this last phase, when focused revision and exam readiness often bring out their best."
Even so, she said the school community remained confident. "We remain confident that the Board will once again provide well-considered directions that protect the interests of students and recognise the consistent efforts they have made throughout the year."
But some principals pointed out that this situation carries unique challenges that set it apart from the COVID-19 disruptions of 2021.
Arogya Reddy, Principal of Ambassador School Sharjah, explained the key difference. During the pandemic, all CBSE students, in India and overseas, were affected equally. This time, only students in the Middle East have had their examinations cancelled, meaning they will be competing for higher education seats in India against students who have sat their Board exams in full.
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"It is essential that the academic assessments conducted by schools in the Middle East are recognised with due parity alongside Board examination results in India," he said.
"Students in the Gulf region have completed the academic year with rigorous preparation for the Board examinations, and their internal assessments and predicted scores represent a comprehensive measure of their academic performance."
On the question of university admissions abroad, however, Reddy offered reassurance. He said most schools had already submitted predicted scores to students. These scores are based on a combination of class performance, responses, project work, assignments and overall academic profile. "I don't think students should be worried so much on that part," he said.