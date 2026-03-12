CBSE Class 12 exams: Indian expats in UAE urge PM Modi to take pro-student, pragmatic decision

Students deeply concerned about course completion: Indian Association Sharjah’s letter
Sharjah: As uncertainty over pending CBSE Class 12 exams weighs heavily on students across the Middle East, the Indian Association Sharjah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging a "compassionate, pragmatic and pro-student" decision to ensure Indian expat students in the UAE can complete their secondary education.
The letter, a copy of which has been shared with Gulf News, was sent on Thursday, March 12, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) continues to postpone pending examinations for students across the Middle East amid the ongoing regional conflict.
While some Class 12 papers have already been completed, approximately nine to ten examinations remain pending across various streams, depending on the subjects chosen by students. The IAS letter notes that students have been "preparing diligently" for their assessments and are "deeply concerned" about the potential impact of the current circumstances on the smooth completion of their board exams.
"Unfortunately, the prevailing situation in the region has created uncertainty and anxiety among students and parents alike, particularly for Indian students studying in schools across the United Arab Emirates," the letter states.
The association, led by its president Nissar Thalangara, urged the Prime Minister's office to consider a decision that is "balanced, pragmatic, and forward-looking" to help ease the stress faced by students and their families during this difficult period.
The IAS outlined three core areas of concern in its appeal. First, that students be allowed to complete their secondary education without disruption. Second, that their prospects for higher education admissions, both in India and internationally, remain secure. And third, that the confidence of the Indian student community studying abroad in India's education system be preserved and strengthened.
"We firmly believe that your leadership and commitment to the welfare of students will guide a thoughtful resolution that safeguards their academic interests and secures their bright future," Thalangara wrote in the letter.
The association also acknowledged the efforts made by both the Indian and UAE governments, including the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA), in working to protect students' academic continuity during this period. It called these initiatives "invaluable in maintaining stability and confidence within the student community."
Meanwhile, the CBSE has sought to reassure students that it is taking the situation seriously and working through the process carefully. Dr Ram Shankar, Professor and Director of the CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence in Dubai, told Gulf News that the concerns being raised are entirely valid.
"It's a very extraordinary situation. It is obvious. The concern of the guardians, teachers, and students are very genuine," Dr Shankar told Gulf News.
"The Board is considering all the aspects and that's why we are taking time and going through the process so that a solution may be shared with the stakeholders, which may be justified in all aspects.”
He added that students and parents should only rely on official information and must refrain from circulating fake circulars and rumours from unverified sources.
The CBSE had earlier announced that it would review the regional situation on Saturday, March 14, before taking further decisions on examinations scheduled from March 16 onwards. Students have been advised to stay in close contact with their schools and monitor official CBSE announcements.
The Board has already cancelled all Class 10 examinations for the Middle East region that were scheduled to be held from March 2 to 11 and postponed multiple Class 12 papers since March 2, affecting students in the UAE, Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia.
For thousands of Indian students in the UAE and the region, and for the families who have supported them through months of preparation, the hope now is that a final, student-first decision will not be long in coming.