UAE students: Feeling unprepared for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams tomorrow? Read this

Tonight, the most important preparation is believing you’re ready
With CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams set to begin tomorrow, many students across the UAE may be battling a familiar feeling – the fear that they are not fully prepared.
After months of classes, revisions and mock tests, the final hours before an exam can amplify self-doubt. Students often worry they have forgotten key concepts or that others are better prepared. However, educators say such anxiety is common and manageable.
Here’s what students should remember before walking into the exam hall:
It is normal to feel blank the night before an exam. Stress can temporarily cloud recall, but that does not erase months of preparation. Trust the revision you have already completed.
Starting new chapters or scanning unfamiliar topics can increase panic. Instead, briefly review summary notes, formulas, and key points you have already studied.
Friends discussing how many times they revised a chapter or how many mock papers they solved can heighten anxiety. Every student studies differently. Focus on your own strategy.
A well-rested mind performs better than an exhausted one. Getting 6 to 8 hours of sleep can significantly improve concentration and recall during the exam.
Keep your admit card, ID, and stationery ready tonight. Set alarms and plan your travel to the exam centre. Reducing logistical stress can help you feel more in control.
A calm word, a light dinner, and a quiet environment can go a long way in helping children settle their nerves.
Tomorrow, focus on performance, not perfection. The goal isn’t to know everything – it’s to attempt the paper with clarity, confidence and composure. Sometimes, the biggest preparation in the final hours is simply believing that you are ready.