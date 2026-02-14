GOLD/FOREX
Education

CBSE Exams 2026: UAE 2025 top scorer shares last-minute tips for students

Hameed, who scored 99.6%, on making the most of your last exam days

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
2 MIN READ
Grade 12 students settle down moments before their CBSE exam begins. (Photo for illustrative purposes)
With CBSE exams 2026 starting next week, students across the UAE are entering the final stretch. Hafeed Meera Shahul Hameed, a student of GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai, was among last year’s UAE top scorers with 99.6 per cent. He shares practical tips to help students prepare effectively and stay stress-free.

Focus on smart revision

Hameed advises students to prioritise understanding concepts over memorising content. “As exams get closer, my biggest advice is to focus on smart revision instead of trying to learn anything completely new. It’s important to ensure you understand concepts instead of just memorising.”

Practice previous papers

He pointed out the importance of timed practice.
“I practised previous years’ question papers and timed myself to improve speed and accuracy.”

Create a simple timetable

A clear daily plan can make a huge difference.
“I made a simple revision timetable for each day, so I knew exactly what to focus on. Instead of studying for very long hours, I focused on studying with full concentration, waking up early, and taking short breaks. This helped me stay fresh and avoid burnout.”

Manage stress and seek guidance

Hameed underlined that stress management is equally vital as studying.
“Whenever I felt anxious, I would step away for a few minutes, take deep breaths, or go for a short walk. My teachers were a huge support, guiding me whenever I was stuck and sharing tips that made studying more effective.”

Stay healthy and rested

Hameed also stresses self-care.
“I made sure to sleep properly, stay hydrated, and avoid last-minute cramming the night before an exam. Being calm and well-rested really improves concentration.”

Words of encouragement

“To everyone preparing right now: trust your preparation, stay consistent in this final stretch, and believe in yourself. Determination, smart effort and the right guidance can help anyone achieve their goals,” Hameed added.

