CBSE shares essential guidelines to help millions of students stay exam-ready
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory to schools, students, and parents ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026.
Over 4.6 million students will appear for exams across India and in 26 countries abroad.
The advisory aims to guide students and prevent enrolment in unapproved higher education institutions. Students have been instructed to reach exam centres by 10:00 am, ahead of the 10:30 am start.
The board highlighted that traffic congestion, route diversions, and delays may occur due to national and international summits, high-level meetings, and other programmes during the exam period.
Students are advised to leave home early and plan their travel considering traffic, distance, and weather.
Schools have been asked to guide parents and students, including visiting exam centres in advance to ensure timely arrival.
CBSE data shows that over 18 lakh students take the Class 12 board exams in 120 subjects, generating more than 1 crore answer books.
This year, the board is introducing digital on-screen marking for Class 12 answer sheets, expected to cut evaluation and transportation time by two-thirds.
Key benefits:
Automated coordination reduces human intervention and speeds evaluation through wider teacher participation
Evaluation period reduced from 12 to 9 days
No verification of marks will be allowed after results are declared
Arrive at exam centres by 10:00 am (exam starts at 10:30 am)
Plan travel in advance to avoid delays from traffic, diversions, or congestion
Visit exam centres beforehand to familiarise with the route and surroundings
CBSE has introduced three major initiatives this year:
Second Board Examination for Class 10
On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12
Division of Science and Social Studies question papers for Class 10
A live webcast on February 13 explained the conduct of exams, the new OSM system, and revised guidelines. Principals, teachers, and stakeholders from across India participated.
Over 1.8 million students appear for Class 12 exams annually, across 120 subjects. The digital on-screen marking system will reduce evaluation time, cut human intervention, and allow wider teacher participation. The evaluation period will drop from 12 to 9 days, though marks cannot be verified post-results.
Reporting time: Arrive at least 90 minutes before exams
Entry cut-off: No candidate will be allowed after 10:00 AM (IST)
Documents: Original admit card and one valid photo ID are mandatory
Students are advised to allow extra travel time to account for traffic or other delays.
Allowed:
Printed CBSE admit card
Passport-size photograph (if required)
Black or blue ballpoint pen
Transparent water bottle
Strictly prohibited: Mobile phones, smart devices, calculators, bags, notes, or any unauthorised items.
Do:
Follow invigilators’ instructions
Maintain silence and decorum
Check and fill answer sheet details correctly
Report discrepancies immediately
Don’t:
Engage in unfair practices
Disturb others during exams
Leave hall before exam ends unless permitted
Handle exam materials outside instructions
CBSE emphasised security and discipline at exam centres:
Frisking and verification may be conducted at entry points
Students must cooperate with staff
Any malpractice will result in immediate action
The board’s aim is to allow students to focus on performance while ensuring exams are conducted smoothly, safely, and fairly.