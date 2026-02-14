GOLD/FOREX
Education

CBSE issues crucial advisory ahead of Class 10, 12 Board exams: What students need to know

CBSE shares essential guidelines to help millions of students stay exam-ready

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
3 MIN READ
Everything Class 10 and 12 students need to know before exam day
IANS file photo

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued an advisory to schools, students, and parents ahead of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, scheduled to begin on February 17, 2026.

Over 4.6 million students will appear for exams across India and in 26 countries abroad.

The advisory aims to guide students and prevent enrolment in unapproved higher education institutions. Students have been instructed to reach exam centres by 10:00 am, ahead of the 10:30 am start.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exam advisory

The board highlighted that traffic congestion, route diversions, and delays may occur due to national and international summits, high-level meetings, and other programmes during the exam period.

Students are advised to leave home early and plan their travel considering traffic, distance, and weather.

Schools have been asked to guide parents and students, including visiting exam centres in advance to ensure timely arrival.

Exam guidelines for Class 12 students

CBSE data shows that over 18 lakh students take the Class 12 board exams in 120 subjects, generating more than 1 crore answer books.

This year, the board is introducing digital on-screen marking for Class 12 answer sheets, expected to cut evaluation and transportation time by two-thirds.

Key benefits:

  • Automated coordination reduces human intervention and speeds evaluation through wider teacher participation

  • Evaluation period reduced from 12 to 9 days

  • No verification of marks will be allowed after results are declared

Key instructions for students

  • Arrive at exam centres by 10:00 am (exam starts at 10:30 am)

  • Plan travel in advance to avoid delays from traffic, diversions, or congestion

  • Visit exam centres beforehand to familiarise with the route and surroundings

Key CBSE reforms for 2026

CBSE has introduced three major initiatives this year:

  • Second Board Examination for Class 10

  • On-Screen Marking (OSM) for Class 12

  • Division of Science and Social Studies question papers for Class 10

A live webcast on February 13 explained the conduct of exams, the new OSM system, and revised guidelines. Principals, teachers, and stakeholders from across India participated.

On-Screen Marking for Class 12

Over 1.8 million students appear for Class 12 exams annually, across 120 subjects. The digital on-screen marking system will reduce evaluation time, cut human intervention, and allow wider teacher participation. The evaluation period will drop from 12 to 9 days, though marks cannot be verified post-results.

Guidelines for students on exam day

  • Reporting time: Arrive at least 90 minutes before exams

  • Entry cut-off: No candidate will be allowed after 10:00 AM (IST)

  • Documents: Original admit card and one valid photo ID are mandatory

Students are advised to allow extra travel time to account for traffic or other delays.

Essential items to carry

Allowed:

  • Printed CBSE admit card

  • Passport-size photograph (if required)

  • Black or blue ballpoint pen

  • Transparent water bottle

Strictly prohibited: Mobile phones, smart devices, calculators, bags, notes, or any unauthorised items. 

Dos and don’ts inside the exam hall

Do:

  • Follow invigilators’ instructions

  • Maintain silence and decorum

  • Check and fill answer sheet details correctly

  • Report discrepancies immediately

Don’t:

  • Engage in unfair practices

  • Disturb others during exams

  • Leave hall before exam ends unless permitted

  • Handle exam materials outside instructions

Safety and conduct measures

  • CBSE emphasised security and discipline at exam centres:

  • Frisking and verification may be conducted at entry points

  • Students must cooperate with staff

  • Any malpractice will result in immediate action

The board’s aim is to allow students to focus on performance while ensuring exams are conducted smoothly, safely, and fairly.

CBSEEducationUAE schools

