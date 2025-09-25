CBSE to hold two Class 10 board exams annually: What you need to know

Reform aims to cut exam stress, reduce coaching dependence, promote continuous learning
Dubai: In a major reform under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will, for the first time, conduct two Class 10 board examinations annually starting 2026, NDTV reported.
The initiative is aimed at reducing exam stress, discouraging over-reliance on coaching, and promoting continuous learning.
• First exam: February 17 – March 6, 2026
• Second exam: May 5 – May 20, 2026
• Both exams will cover the full syllabus of the academic year.
• Core subjects (Science, Mathematics, Social Science, Hindi, English) will be held on fixed dates.
• Regional and foreign languages will be conducted in a single day; other subjects will be spread over 2–3 days depending on combinations.
• All students must appear in the first exam.
• Students can improve up to three subjects (Science, Mathematics, Social Science, or languages) in the second exam.
• Students missing three or more subjects in the first exam will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category and may reappear the following year.
• Special provisions will apply for sports students, winter-bound schools, and CWSN (Children With Special Needs).
• Results of the first exam will be uploaded on DigiLocker for provisional admission to Class 11.
• Both exams will double as supplementary exams, eliminating the need for a separate supplementary schedule.
• Internal assessments and practicals will be held only once per academic year.
CBSE has indicated that over time it may explore modular, semester-wise, or level-based assessments to further ease pressure on students.
Schools have been instructed to inform parents and students of the new system and ensure accurate subject data submission for the List of Candidates (LOC).
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox