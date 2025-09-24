CBSE releases datesheets for class 10, 12 board exams 2026

4.5m students to appear for exams to run from February 17 to July 15 in India and abroad
Dubai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative date sheets for the Class 10, 12 board examinations to be held in 2026.
The examinations are scheduled to be held between February 17 and July 15.
The exams during this period will cover:
Main examinations for Classes 10 and 12
Examinations for sports students (Class 12)
Second Board examinations (Class 10)
Supplementary examinations (Class 12)
According to CBSE, around 4.5 million students are expected to appear in 204 subjects across India and in 26 countries abroad. Alongside written tests, practicals, evaluation, and post-result processes will also be conducted to ensure timely declaration of results.
As per CBSE guidelines, the evaluation of answer scripts will begin about 10 days after each subject’s exam and is expected to finish within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam is held on February 20, 2026, the evaluation would start on March 3 and conclude by March 15.
The board has clarified that these datesheets are tentative, and the final versions will be issued once schools submit the confirmed list of candidates.
