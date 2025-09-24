GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 34°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India
UPDATE

CBSE releases datesheets for class 10, 12 board exams 2026

4.5m students to appear for exams to run from February 17 to July 15 in India and abroad

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
1 MIN READ
Grade 12 students settle down just before their CBSE Accountancy exam.
Grade 12 students settle down just before their CBSE Accountancy exam.
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the tentative date sheets for the Class 10, 12 board examinations to be held in 2026.

The examinations are scheduled to be held between February 17 and July 15.

The exams during this period will cover:

  • Main examinations for Classes 10 and 12

  • Examinations for sports students (Class 12)

  • Second Board examinations (Class 10)

  • Supplementary examinations (Class 12)

According to CBSE, around 4.5 million students are expected to appear in 204 subjects across India and in 26 countries abroad. Alongside written tests, practicals, evaluation, and post-result processes will also be conducted to ensure timely declaration of results.

Evaluation process

As per CBSE guidelines, the evaluation of answer scripts will begin about 10 days after each subject’s exam and is expected to finish within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam is held on February 20, 2026, the evaluation would start on March 3 and conclude by March 15.

Tentative schedule

The board has clarified that these datesheets are tentative, and the final versions will be issued once schools submit the confirmed list of candidates.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaEducation

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Photo used for illustrative purposes

CBSE moves 2nd Class 10 exam to May: UAE schools react

4m read
New CBSE rules: Dual exams, skill electives and grading updates – Complete guide for students & parents

CBSE 2026 exams are changing! All updates in one guide

4m read
Students in CBSE 2026 exams: Class 10 may opt for 2 extra subjects, Class 12 just 1

CBSE announces new rules for Class 9 and 11 - explained

2m read
India’s CBSE plans international school in UAE

India’s CBSE plans international school in UAE

2m read