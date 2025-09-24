CBSE releases datesheets for class 10, 12 board exams 2026

As per CBSE guidelines, the evaluation of answer scripts will begin about 10 days after each subject’s exam and is expected to finish within 12 days. For example, if the Class 12 Physics exam is held on February 20, 2026, the evaluation would start on March 3 and conclude by March 15.

According to CBSE, around 4.5 million students are expected to appear in 204 subjects across India and in 26 countries abroad. Alongside written tests, practicals, evaluation, and post-result processes will also be conducted to ensure timely declaration of results.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.