UAE: India’s CBSE expands 360-degree report cards for holistic student assessment

Holistic Progress Card for Middle Stage launched at international conference in Dubai
The board unveiled the Holistic Progress Card (HPC) for Middle Stage students during the opening day of the 1st International and 31st Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes in Dubai on Monday.
However, no specific timeframe for the rollout was mentioned.
According to CBSE, the Holistic Progress Card represents a 360-degree, multidimensional report that captures each learner's development across cognitive, affective, socio-emotional, and psychomotor domains.
This marks a shift from summative assessment, which primarily tests rote memorisation, to regular, formative, competency-based evaluation that promotes higher-order skills such as analysis, critical thinking, and conceptual clarity.
While the HPC was previously launched for younger students, it will now be extended to Classes 6 to 8 in the Middle School.
CBSE outlined that the system maps each child's learning status for foundation literacy and numeracy skills whilst focusing on individual learner uniqueness. The card provides evidence and opportunities for children to demonstrate their growth over the years, documenting both self-expression and teacher assessments.
The board emphasised that the HPC will form an important link between home and school, making parents an integral part of their child's learning process.
The HPC includes self-assessment, peer assessment, and parents' feedback, according to CBSE. Assessment methods encompass project-based and inquiry-based learning, quizzes, role plays, group work, and portfolios.
The approach is progressive, building on self-awareness and self-esteem by communicating strengths and areas of improvement whilst allowing children to learn at their own pace.
The system is based on three developmental goals: health and wellbeing, effective communicators, and involved learners.
Moving beyond traditional academic scores, the HPC provides a multi-dimensional view of each student's growth across social, emotional, physical, and cognitive domains. It captures individual strengths and developmental areas, offering a balanced perspective on their progress.
The HPC supports student-centred education, encouraging collaboration among teachers, parents, and students to enhance personal growth. It reflects a commitment to nurturing learners who are academically proficient, resilient, inquisitive, and prepared with essential life skills for the future.
The initiative is based on recommendations of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education 2023 and the National Education Policy 2020. The board had previously specified similar systems for the Foundational Stage (age-group 3-6 years) and Grades 1-2 as prototypes.
Rahul Singh, chairperson of CBSE, in his keynote address at conference described Sahodaya as the "living embodiment of collaboration and academic excellence."
He reiterated that this year's conference, held beyond India's borders for the first time, symbolises the board's aspiration to be a truly global board responsive to the needs of Indian students worldwide.
Himanshu Gupta, secretary of CBSE, highlighted the board's growing international presence and reiterated CBSE's vision of evolving as a global board, fostering collaboration among Indian schools worldwide.
Member of Parliament Sudha Murty graced the event as chief guest and inspired the audience with her reflections on blending traditional values with modern educational approaches. In her address, she emphasised that education is not merely about filling young minds with facts, but about igniting compassion, creativity, and a love for lifelong learning.
Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India in Dubai, lauded CBSE's leadership in promoting quality education and cultural integration, stating that Dubai as a global hub of innovation and diversity provides an ideal platform for this international dialogue on education.
Dheeraj Sahu, additional secretary at the Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, underlined the Government of India's focus on effective NEP 2020 implementation through collaboration between policymakers and educators.
The inaugural session began with greetings by Meenal Bakshi, president of the executive committee, followed by the welcome address by Dr Praggya M. Singh, professor and director (academics), CBSE. The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr Ram Shankar, professor and director, CBSE Regional Office and Centre of Excellence, Dubai.
