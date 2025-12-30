Class 10 language and electives, and Class 12 Legal Studies exams get new dates
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced changes to the 2026 board exam schedule for one exam each in Class 10 and Class 12, originally planned for March 3, 2026. All other examinations will proceed as scheduled.
Class 10 – Regional and foreign language papers and academic electives that were due on March 3 will now be held on March 11, 2026. These include:
Tibetan, Bhoti, Bhutia, Bodo, Tangkhul, Mizo, Kashmiri, German, Japanese, Spanish, Bahasa Melayu
Academic Electives (Group A2) including National Cadet Corps (NCC) and Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy
Class 12 – The Legal Studies paper originally scheduled for March 3 has been postponed to April 10, 2026.
CBSE confirmed that no other subjects for Class 10 or 12 are affected by the rescheduling.
In a circular dated December 29, 2025, Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj, Controller of Examinations, said the decision was taken due to administrative reasons. The revised dates are:
Class 10 – March 11, 2026
Class 12 (Legal Studies) – April 10, 2026
All other examination dates remain unchanged.
CBSE has instructed schools to update internal date sheets and inform students and parents promptly. The revised dates will also be reflected in admit cards once issued, ensuring candidates can plan their preparation without confusion.
Students preparing for CBSE board exams in 2026 are advised to:
Note the revised exam dates carefully
Continue preparing as per the original schedule for all other subjects
Regularly check official CBSE updates through their schools
CBSE appreciated the cooperation of schools, students, and parents in ensuring the smooth conduct of the examinations.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox