Dubai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made it mandatory for Class 10 students to appear for the first board examination, as part of its new two-exam system starting in 2026.
Under the revised format, CBSE will conduct two board exams for Class 10 students. However, officials clarified that appearing for the first exam is compulsory. Students who do not attempt at least three subjects in the first round will be placed in the “Essential Repeat” category, according to officials cited by agencies.
The clarification comes after the board received requests asking whether students could skip the first exam and directly appear for the second.
CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said all students must take the first exam. Those who pass will be allowed to improve their performance in up to three subjects — Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and languages — in the second attempt.
However, students who fail to appear for three or more subjects in the first exam will not be eligible for the second attempt. Instead, they will be classified under “Essential Repeat” and can only reappear in the main board exams the following year in February.
Bhardwaj also clarified that students will not be allowed to take additional subjects after passing Class 10. He added that stand-alone subject appearances will not be permitted, and requests for exemptions from the policy will not be entertained.
Meanwhile, CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are set to begin on Tuesday, with more than 46 lakh students expected to appear from across India and abroad.
