CBSE Boards 2026: Best exam-day foods every UAE student must eat

Dietician’s guide: Brain boosters, breakfast choices, what to skip
Nutrition experts say that the right breakfast and snacks can make a significant difference in alertness, stamina and overall performance during CBSE board exams starting February 17.
Alvis K Benny, Clinical Dietician at Aster Clinic, Al Qusais (Damascus St.), advised: “On exam day, breakfast should be balanced, light, and sustaining. The goal is to provide steady energy without causing heaviness.”
He recommended including complex carbohydrates for sustained energy, protein for alertness and satiety, and healthy fats to support brain function.
Trying new or unfamiliar foods on exam day should be avoided. The focus should be on simple, familiar, home-prepared mealsAlvis K Benny
Oatmeal topped with nuts and fruits
Whole wheat toast with eggs
Idli with sambar
Greek yogurt with seeds and berries
“Students should avoid skipping breakfast, as it may lead to fatigue, reduced concentration and irritability during the exam,” Benny stressed.
“To prevent energy crashes or digestive discomfort, students should limit sugary cereals, pastries, or energy drinks, which can cause rapid spikes and crashes,” he said.
“Excess caffeine may increase anxiety or jitteriness, and deep-fried or very spicy foods can cause heaviness or acidity. Also, trying new or unfamiliar foods on exam day should be avoided. The focus should be on simple, familiar, home-prepared meals.”
For students facing long exams, Benny highlighted the importance of “small, easy-to-digest snacks that can help maintain focus”.
He suggested:
A banana,
A handful of almonds or walnuts,
Dark chocolate in small quantity,
A small homemade energy bar,
Plenty of water
“Hydration is equally important, as even mild dehydration can affect concentration.”
Oats with nuts and seeds
Boiled eggs with whole wheat toast
Banana with peanut butter
Yogurt with fruits and chia seeds
A handful of mixed nuts, plus water