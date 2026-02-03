CBSE Admit Cards 2026 released: Class 10, 12 hall tickets now available – how to download

Board exams start February 17, 2026; students must collect admit cards for entry
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2026. The hall tickets are available on the official CBSE portal, but students cannot download them directly.
School administrations must log in to the Pariksha Sangam portal using their credentials, download the admit cards, and distribute them to students.
Class 10: February 17 – March 11, 2026
Class 12: February 17 – April 10, 2026
Optional Class 10 exams: May 15 – June 1, 2026
Students must carry a printed admit card to the exam center; entry will not be permitted without it.
CBSE admit cards are essential for students to enter the exam hall and appear for the board exams. Last year, the admit cards were released on February 3, and in CBSE schools, they are issued by the school authorities.
Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in
Click on the Pariksha Sangam portal
Scroll to Admit Card / Centre Material for Main Exam 2026
Select Class 10 / Class 12 admit card link
Log in with user ID and password
Download and print the admit card
Note: Principals must verify details, sign the admit card, and affix the school seal before issuing it to students.
Student’s name and photograph
Roll number and school number
Exam center name and number
Subject names and codes
Exam dates and timings
Admit card ID and student’s date of birth
Important exam instructions
Arrive on time with a printed admit card
Follow all instructions on the admit card
Students will not be allowed inside without the hall ticket
CBSE is also preparing to implement an AI and computational thinking curriculum for classes 3 to 12. Foundational AI concepts will be introduced in lower classes, while advanced computational thinking and AI will become compulsory subjects for classes 9 and 10.
