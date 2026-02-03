GOLD/FOREX
CBSE Admit Cards 2026 released: Class 10, 12 hall tickets now available – how to download

Board exams start February 17, 2026; students must collect admit cards for entry

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
2 MIN READ
Students must collect admit cards as CBSE exams start Feb 17
Gulf News Archives

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2026. The hall tickets are available on the official CBSE portal, but students cannot download them directly.

School administrations must log in to the Pariksha Sangam portal using their credentials, download the admit cards, and distribute them to students.

Board exam dates

  • Class 10: February 17 – March 11, 2026

  • Class 12: February 17 – April 10, 2026

  • Optional Class 10 exams: May 15 – June 1, 2026

Students must carry a printed admit card to the exam center; entry will not be permitted without it.

Students are advised to stay in close contact with their schools and collect their admit cards promptly, as entry to the examination center will not be allowed without them.

CBSE admit cards are essential for students to enter the exam hall and appear for the board exams. Last year, the admit cards were released on February 3, and in CBSE schools, they are issued by the school authorities.

How to download admit cards

  1. Visit the official CBSE website: cbse.gov.in

  2. Click on the Pariksha Sangam portal

  3. Scroll to Admit Card / Centre Material for Main Exam 2026

  4. Select Class 10 / Class 12 admit card link

  5. Log in with user ID and password

  6. Download and print the admit card

Note: Principals must verify details, sign the admit card, and affix the school seal before issuing it to students.

Details on the Admit Card

  • Student’s name and photograph

  • Roll number and school number

  • Exam center name and number

  • Subject names and codes

  • Exam dates and timings

  • Admit card ID and student’s date of birth

  • Important exam instructions

Important Instructions for Students

  • Arrive on time with a printed admit card

  • Follow all instructions on the admit card

  • Students will not be allowed inside without the hall ticket

CBSE 2026 updates: AI-focused curriculum

CBSE is also preparing to implement an AI and computational thinking curriculum for classes 3 to 12. Foundational AI concepts will be introduced in lower classes, while advanced computational thinking and AI will become compulsory subjects for classes 9 and 10.

