India: CBSE releases final 2026 board exam date sheet for Classes 10 and 12

‘Sufficient gap has been provided between two subjects,’ CBSE says
India’s Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the final date sheet for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for 2026. The UAE is home to more than 100 schools that offer the Indian CBSE curriculum.
CBSE had earlier issued a tentative date sheet on September 24 and released the final one today, 110 days before the exams begin.
According to the final schedule, exams for both classes will begin on February 17. The Class 10 exams will conclude on March 10, while the Class 12 exams will end on April 9.
In a statement, the CBSE said it will conduct two board examinations for Class 10, in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.
The board said a sufficient gap has been provided between two subjects generally offered by students in both classes. It noted that the dates of entrance examinations for Class 12 students have been considered, and efforts have been made to finish the board exams well before the entrance tests begin.
“This will help the students in better time management for both the board and entrance examinations,” the CBSE said.
The board also noted that during the evaluation process, teachers of all subjects will not be away from their schools simultaneously or for extended periods.
“The date sheet has been prepared by avoiding more than 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects' examinations offered by a student fall on the same date,” the CBSE noted.
The exams will begin at 10.30am IST (9am UAE time). A detailed list of date sheet can be found on the official website: https://www.cbse.gov.in/
