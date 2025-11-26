UAE: No hoodies, face masks in exam halls

According to the regulations, a student who commits a cheating offense for the first time will have six behaviour marks deducted and will receive a score of “zero” in the subject in which the cheating attempt occurred, or in any subject whose exam paper the student intentionally damaged or attempted to leak. The student will also be denied access to a make-up exam. In addition, the parent or guardian will be summoned to sign the warning and review the violation and the action taken.