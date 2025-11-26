UAE: No hoodies, face masks in exam halls

Schools tighten exam rules to ensure fairness and transparency
The administration of several public schools have announced a ban on wearing face masks and hoodies inside examination halls. The decision aims to ensure clear identification, prevent any practices that may compromise transparency or the integrity of the examination process, and reinforce discipline and the highest standards of fairness within exam settings.
The school authorities clarified that if a student experiences a health condition that prevents them from attending an exam, they must submit an official medical leave certificate approved by a recognised medical authority. The student’s absence will be recorded as “M.A.” on the Tasaheel platform, after which they will be directly transferred to the compensatory exam in accordance with approved regulations.
School administrations emphasised in their communications to parents and students that this measure is a step aimed at establishing a safe and equitable examination environment, one that ensures discipline and reflects each student’s true performance without external influences. Teachers and invigilators have been assigned the responsibility of verifying students’ adherence to these instructions before entering the exam halls, noting that this decision is part of an integrated system designed to reinforce transparency and enhance the overall quality of the examination process.
Schools called on parents to instruct their children to strictly comply with these guidelines, as they form part of ongoing efforts to maintain a secure and well-regulated examination environment.
They stressed that adherence to these instructions is a shared responsibility between the school, the student, and the parent, and that these measures are intended to safeguard the integrity of examinations and strengthen confidence in their results and outcomes.
The Ministry of Education has approved strict disciplinary measures for students proven to be involved in cheating or attempting to disrupt the central examination system. These measures aim to protect the integrity of the educational process and ensure fairness in student assessment. They are based on the Student Conduct Management Regulations adopted across all public education institutions in the UAE.
School administrations circulated the Student Conduct Management Regulations and the Anti-Cheating Policy, emphasising to students and parents the importance of adhering to all examination rules and school-discipline requirements, including the penalties imposed for cheating attempts or any actions that undermine the testing system.
These directives come as educational institutions prepare for the end-of-term examinations for the current 2024–2025 academic year, and as part of efforts to reinforce the values of academic integrity and responsibility. The aim is to ensure smooth exam procedures and uphold the principle of equal opportunity for all students.
According to the regulations, a student who commits a cheating offense for the first time will have six behaviour marks deducted and will receive a score of “zero” in the subject in which the cheating attempt occurred, or in any subject whose exam paper the student intentionally damaged or attempted to leak. The student will also be denied access to a make-up exam. In addition, the parent or guardian will be summoned to sign the warning and review the violation and the action taken.
If the student repeats the offense, the penalties become more severe: 12 behaviour marks will be deducted, and the student will receive a score of “zero” in all subjects without exception if found involved in cheating, exam paper leakage, or intentional damage. The student will also be barred from all make-up exams, and the parent or guardian will once again be required to sign the warning and decision.
The procedures do not end there. Students who repeatedly commit cheating violations will be referred to “Behaviour Correction” programmes implemented in cooperation with specialised entities, with the aim of addressing and correcting the student’s conduct.
The authorities emphasised that these strict measures are intended to preserve the credibility of examinations and instill the values of honesty and integrity among students. Parents are urged to support their children in complying with the rules and regulations governing the examination process.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox