'She lit up our lives': UAE school mourns Indian expat student, 17, who died of cardiac arrest

Teachers, friends pay moving tribute to Kerala girl who died while they are on vacation
Sharjah: The Sharjah Indian School is grieving the devastating loss of Aisha Mariyam, a 17-year-old Indian expat student in the UAE, who died of cardiac arrest on Thursday, leaving her school community in shock and sorrow while most of them are away on vacation.
Aisha, a grade 11 student, was known for her infectious smile, academic brilliance, and kind spirit that touched everyone around her. Her unexpected passing has left teachers, and classmates, along with her family, struggling to come to terms with the tragic loss.
"She was one of our brilliant students, very disciplined, always smiling, and well-mannered," the school principal Pramod Mahajan said while speaking to Gulf News over the phone from India where he is on vacation.
Aisha had chosen the challenging Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and Mathematics stream and consistently excelled both academically and in extracurricular activities, he said. Her teachers remember her as proactive, intellectually sound, and actively involved in all school events. "There has never been any complaint about her from any corner,” said the principal.
He said the school community was shocked to hear about the cause of her death as cardiac arrest. “As far as the school's medical records are concerned, there was no medical history of any health issues. She was perfectly fit."
Vice Principal Shifina Nazaruddin expressed the school's collective grief: "Our school community is deeply saddened by this loss and stands in support of those affected. May the Almighty grant strength and forbearance to the family and dear ones at this difficult time to overcome the grief."
Headmistress Thajunnisa Basheer recalled how Aisha joined the school in grade 9 after her family hailing from Kerala relocated from Al Ain to Sharjah. "The fact that she got admission for the Bio-Math class itself is proof of her brilliance. She was a very good artist and excelled in sports as well. She was known as a footballer. It is really shocking that she is gone at such a young age," she said.
For Aisha's classmates, the loss is intensely personal. Her close friend Juana shared an emotional tribute that captured the essence of who Aisha was.
"I'm beyond shocked and saddened to hear about Aisha's passing. She was an incredible soul, and her smile lit up our lives," Juana wrote.
“She was very light, always happy with friends, and loved telling jokes. She had a gift for making everyone laugh and taking the weight off others' shoulders."
Juana recalled their final moments together: "The last day in class, you asked me to feed you and I'm glad I did. You passed away at such a young age, unexpectedly, and didn't even get to say goodbye, and now I'm stuck thinking about how I'll text or see you ever again."
All 31 of Aisha's classmates of grade 11 B are mourning their beloved friend. "We can't think of a classroom without you, Aisha," Juana said.
“Her best friend Azzah is heartbroken without her, and all of us will miss her dearly.”
Teachers including Sreedevi Shaji, Blessy, and Siham were particularly close to Aisha. “I am deeply saddened by the passing of my dear student Aisha,” said Sreedevi Shaji, who was also her class teacher. “May God grant her eternal peace and give strength to her family during this difficult time. She will always remain in my heart,” she added.
The Indian Association Sharjah, which runs the school, is assisting Aisha's family with all legal and administrative procedures as they prepare to take her body to India for final rites, president Nissar Thalangara told Gulf News earlier.
"On behalf of all students, teachers, staff, parents, and our governing body at the Indian Association Sharjah, we pay our deepest and most sincere tribute to Aisha. May the Almighty grant her eternal peace and keep her soul resting in paradise. At this moment of immense grief, we stand united as a school community, joining hands with her family and loved ones in sharing their pain and sorrow...We extend our heartfelt condolences and pray that they find strength, comfort, and peace during this extremely difficult time,” the principal added in a condolence message.
Aisha passed away just weeks after turning 17 on December 9. She collapsed at home on the afternoon of Christmas Day and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead. Her death notification said she had suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, with respiratory arrest cited as the contributing factor.
Her death marks the second such tragic case reported in the UAE within a short span. Earlier, another young Indian student, Vaishnav Krishnakuar, 18, had similarly died of sudden cardiac arrest on October 21, prompting doctors to warn parents about the silent dangers of undetected heart conditions in apparently healthy children.
Doctors have highlighted the importance of regular cardiac screening for young people, particularly those involved in sports, as many potentially fatal heart conditions show no symptoms until a sudden cardiac event occurs.
