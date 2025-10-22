GOLD/FOREX
Indian expat student, 18, dies of cardiac arrest during Diwali celebrations in Dubai

Outstanding student and former school head boy reportedly collapsed in Academic City

Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
Vaishnav Krishnakumar
Supplied

Dubai: An 18-year-old outstanding Indian expat student and recipient of the prestigious UAE Golden Visa died of cardiac arrest in Dubai on Tuesday night, leaving his family, friends, and teachers shocked and devastated.

Loved ones are mourning the loss of Vaishnav Krishnakumar, 18, who reportedly collapsed in Academic City during a Diwali celebration by university students. He is survived by his parents VG Krishnakumar and Vidhu Krishnakumar and younger sister Vrishti Krishnakumar.

His family was informed that Vaishnav, a first-year BBA Marketing student, was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance but could not be revived, the family confirmed to Gulf News.

The hospital recorded a “death on arrival due to cardiac arrest.” The Dubai Police Forensic Department is conducting further tests, the grieving family said.

‘Exceptionally brilliant’

Vaishnav has been described as an exceptionally brilliant student who inspired others. Known for his all-round abilities, he excelled in both academic and extracurricular fields.

He was the Head of School Councils at GEMS Our Own Indian School, Dubai, last year, where he spearheaded several student-led events. He was also the President of the Model United Nations Club and President of the OIS Debating Society in the school where his mother is a teacher.

He scored 97.4% in the CBSE Class 12 Board Examinations 2024, with a centum (100/100) in both Marketing and Entrepreneurship and full A1 grades across all subjects. Following this, he was awarded the UAE Golden Visa as a student with distinction.

Outside academics and extracurriculars, he undertook unique social media projects offering financial advice, lifestyle motivation, and workout routines.

Vaishnav won several accolades during his school years and completed internships with multiple companies in Dubai. He wished to become a successful entrepreneur one day, family sources said.

The family, hailing from the south Indian state of Kerala, plans to fly him home for the funeral once repatriation procedures are complete.

UAEkeralaIndian expatsDubai

