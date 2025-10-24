Indian expat family in UAE told how Dubai student, 18, died during Diwali celebration

Dubai Police release forensic report on Vaishnav Krishnakumar’s sudden death
Dubai: The Indian expat family of 18-year-old Dubai student Vaishnav Krishnakumar has been officially informed by Dubai Police about the circumstances surrounding his tragic death during a Diwali celebration on Tuesday, October 21.
According to the family, the forensic report issued by the police revealed that Vaishnav died of natural causes, affirming the preliminary report from the hospital to which he was rushed, which recorded a “death on arrival due to cardiac arrest.”
The report confirmed that the tragic incident happened shortly after he took part in a Diwali event at a student accommodation housing students from various universities in Dubai International Academic City, said the family. Vaishnav, who lives with his family, had decided to attend the celebration organised by his friends living in the accommodation.
Citing surveillance footage, the family said, the police informed that Vaishnav was seen joining in festive dancing with a large group of his fellow students. After some time, he reportedly appeared tired and sat down briefly to rest.
A short while later, he walked to a restaurant within the same premises, where he sat at a table and moments later, suddenly collapsed, the family was informed.
A security guard spotted him, and an ambulance was called. By the time the paramedics arrived, he was in a critical condition. Though emergency assistance was provided, and he was transferred to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The family said they were informed that the forensic examination attributed his death to a sudden heart condition. However, Vaishnav did not suffer from any known underlying conditions and took extra care of his physical and mental well-being by working out regularly and eating healthily, the family added.
A grieving family member said: “Had someone recognised it as a cardiac issue and performed CPR immediately after he collapsed, he could have been saved. We would not have lost our precious child. We hope no other family ever has to experience such a tragedy.”
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox