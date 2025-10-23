Dubai student, 18, dies: Doctors warn of hidden heart risks in teens

Doctors urge parents to take cardiac screening seriously
The sudden death of 18-year-old Indian student Vaishnav Krishnakumar in Dubai due to cardiac arrest has raised concerns about hidden heart conditions in seemingly healthy teenagers. While sudden cardiac arrest is rare among youngsters, doctors are urging parents to take cardiac screening seriously, particularly for those involved in sports or strenuous activity.
Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Basma Mohamed Aly El Nager, Specialist Cardiology at Burjeel Medical Center, Al Shamkha, pointed out major underlying causes.
“Usually, it is sometimes arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat), for example, long QT, short QT (disorders of the heart’s electrical system), or some kind of cardiomyopathy (disease of the heart muscle), especially hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy,” she said.
“In rare cases, there are congenital anomalies in the coronary vessels or coronary arteries. These are the major causes of sudden cardiac death in young people and teenagers.”
Globally, sudden cardiac death in children and young adults is uncommon. Estimates suggest it occurs in approximately 1-2 per 100,000 population.
Dr El Nager stressed that genetics play a key role in many of these cases.
“If there is a family history of sudden cardiac death, we have to investigate further, sometimes for genetic causes, sometimes for cardiac arrhythmia, like a channelopathy. Usually, when we have such a case, we also screen the families, especially the first-degree relatives,” she said.
Although some young people who suffer cardiac arrest show no symptoms, there are red flags families should not ignore.
“Usually, if there is a case of syncope (fainting or passing out) in the family, they should be alert. If the patient has any dizziness during exercise or experiences recurrent palpitations, we should check for arrhythmia or chest pain during physical activity,” Dr El Nager warned.
Experts stress that awareness and early screening can save lives.
“People who are planning to participate in sports such as football or swimming, especially in competitive settings, should undergo screening to detect any underlying cardiac abnormalities through ECG and echocardiography before starting.”
Dr El Nager urged timely medical evaluation for those in risk groups.
“If the patient has a history of episodes of palpitations or there is a strong family history of sudden cardiac death, they should be evaluated and screened early.”
