World Heart Day: How UAE residents can build a healthier heart, expert advice

UAE Cardiologist urges lifestyle changes for better heart health

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
3 MIN READ
Routine investigations play a pivotal role in the diagnostic process. A doctor shows the patient an ECG recording of the heart's status.
Shutterstock

Dubai: The UAE is known for its fast-paced lifestyle, vibrant culture, and thriving economy. But behind this modern progress lies a growing health challenge.

The nation has some of the highest rates of diabetes, hypertension, and obesity in the region—conditions closely linked to heart disease, one of the leading causes of death worldwide.

While genetics play a role, lifestyle choices are among the biggest contributors. The UAE’s fast-food culture, long working hours, sedentary habits, high stress levels, and extreme climate that limits outdoor activity create the perfect storm for poor heart health. The good news is that small lifestyle shifts can make a big difference in building a healthier tomorrow.

Post-summer back-to-work challenge

Speaking to Gulf News, Dr Tamkeen A. Kinah, Consultant Cardiologist at Mubadala Health Dubai, says: "September often marks the return to routines after long summer holidays. People come back refreshed, but this period also brings lifestyle changes that can either support or strain heart health."

Key challenges include:

  • Stress levels rising as work picks up

  • Food habits shifting toward convenience meals

  • Physical activity decreasing as routines get busier

"This is a critical window to reinforce positive habits and encourage healthier lifestyle choices," Dr Kinah adds.

UAE’s push towards wellness

Dr Tamkeen A. Kinah notes: "The UAE government and organizations are making strides in promoting healthier communities. From nationwide fitness challenges to heart-health awareness campaigns, initiatives are being launched to encourage better daily habits. Workplaces are also adopting solutions such as:"

  • Walking tracks in business districts

  • Healthier cafeteria menus with balanced food options

  • Wellness programs focusing on exercise, nutrition, and stress reduction

"These efforts highlight the collective shift toward prioritising health and wellbeing," she says.

Practical tips for heart health at work

"For most people in the UAE, work occupies a large part of the day. Making heart-friendly choices at the workplace can have a lasting impact on overall health," Dr Kinah explains.

Tips include:

  • Smart cafeteria choices: Opt for grilled proteins, fresh salads, and whole grains over fried or processed meals

  • 10-minute office workouts: Simple stretches, desk exercises, or a short walk to improve circulation and reduce stress

  • Stress management: Deep breathing, mindfulness, or short breaks away from the screen to lower blood pressure

  • Hydration in hot weather: Drink enough water throughout the day to avoid dehydration, which can strain the heart

  • Recognize early warning signs: Chest discomfort, shortness of breath, palpitations, dizziness, or unusual fatigue

How to stay heart-healthy

Regarding heart care, Dr Kinah advises: "While lifestyle changes are essential, regular medical care is equally important. A proactive approach to heart health includes:"

  • Comprehensive heart evaluations tailored to lifestyle and health risks

  • Quarterly heart checkups to detect problems early and track progress

  • Guidance on preventive care, including diet, exercise, and stress management

  • Personalized treatment plans to manage hypertension, cholesterol, and diabetes before they escalate into heart disease

Power of quarterly heart checkups

"Even if you feel healthy, your heart may be under silent strain. Quarterly checkups with a cardiologist can help by:"

  • Detecting risks early before they become serious conditions

  • Monitoring vital signs such as blood pressure, cholesterol, and heart rhythm

  • Providing reassurance and personalized advice for healthier living

  • Preventing emergencies by catching warning signs in time

Building a heart-healthy future

Dr Kinah concludes: "Heart health is not just a personal responsibility—it’s a collective effort between individuals, workplaces, and healthcare providers. By making conscious lifestyle changes today and scheduling regular checkups, the UAE can move toward a future with fewer health risks and stronger, healthier generations.

Remember: Every small step, from choosing a healthier lunch to visiting your physician for a quarterly checkup, contributes to a healthy heart and a longer, more fulfilling life."

