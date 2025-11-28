For over 20 years, there has been much fear around HRT, leaving many symptoms untreated
Hot flashes at 2 am, brain fog at work, frustration in the mirror, and the unshakable feeling that something is off—millions of women know this reality too well. Many were told to 'just cope,' all due to fear rooted in outdated science.
But that era may finally be ending.
In a groundbreaking move, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and FDA have removed the long-feared “black box” warnings from most hormone replacement therapy (HRT) products, restoring evidence-based guidance for menopausal women. For over 20 years, there has been much fear around HRT, leaving symptoms like hot flashes, sleep disturbances, mood swings, and bone loss untreated.
HRT replenishes estrogen and progesterone, supporting the brain, heart, bones, and muscles. Studies show that women who start HRT within 10 years of menopause—or before 60—can reduce fracture risk by 60 per cent, cardiovascular disease by 50 per cent, and Alzheimer’s by 35 per cent.
Dr. Aysha Salam, a specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, explains it simply: Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) replaces hormones, mainly estrogen, and sometimes progesterone, that a woman’s body stops producing as she goes through menopause. This helps ease common symptoms like, hot flashes, night sweats and urinary issues.
By bringing hormone levels back into balance, HRT can make daily life a lot more comfortable. It not only reduces symptoms but can also protect long-term health. For example, it helps maintain strong bones and may lower the risk of conditions like osteoporosis and heart disease—especially when started at the right time for women who are eligible.
HRT works by replacing hormones, mainly estrogen and often progesterone, that a woman's body stops producing enough of during menopause. This helps ease many menopause symptoms, such as hot flashes, night sweats, and genitourinary syndrome...
Dr. Rajul Matkar explains HRT in straightforward terms: “These hormonal shifts trigger the symptoms many women experience. HRT simply replaces the hormones your body is no longer making.”
The benefits of HRT include:
Relief from hot flashes and night sweats
Improved sleep, mood, and quality of life
Protection of bone density and reduced fracture risk
Estrogen for dryness and urinary issues
Support for long-term heart, brain, and bone health, particularly for younger women or those with premature menopause
Modern HRT comes in various forms, including patches, gels, creams, sprays, and tablets. Progesterone or progestogens are added for women with a uterus to protect the uterine lining, while local estrogen applications can relieve symptoms with minimal systemic absorption.
For many women, the years after menopause bring troubling symptoms such as hot flushes, mood swings and poor sleep. Less recognised, however, is that the risk of heart disease rises sharply after menopause and eventually equals that of men.
Dr Yogeeswari Vellore Satyanarayanan, Specialist Cardiology at Medcare Royal Speciality Hospital Sharjah, explains: “Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) can help certain women if started at the right time and in the right way — but it is not suitable for everyone.”
Before menopause, the hormone oestrogen helps maintain flexible blood vessels, balanced cholesterol and healthy sugar control. When oestrogen levels fall, arteries stiffen, cholesterol rises and weight or insulin resistance may follow — all of which accelerate plaque buildup and increase heart-attack and stroke risk.
HRT replaces the lost hormones, usually oestrogen with or without progesterone, to relieve menopausal symptoms. Studies such as the Women’s Health Initiative and the KEEPS Trial show that when begun before age 60 or within 10 years of menopause, and in women without existing heart disease, HRT may support heart and vascular health.
However, Dr Satyanarayanan stresses that HRT is not a treatment for heart disease. It should never replace cholesterol or blood-pressure medication, nor be started in women who already have coronary disease, prior stroke, clotting problems or hormone-sensitive cancers.
Where therapy is appropriate, skin patches or gels are preferred over tablets because they have fewer effects on blood clotting. “HRT should only be prescribed after assessing each woman’s cardiovascular and cancer risks,” says Dr Satyanarayanan. “It is not a substitute for a heart-healthy lifestyle, but when started early and used correctly, it can be safe and may even support cardiovascular health.”
Despite its proven benefits, HRT has long been surrounded by myths. Dr. Salam points out that one common misconception is that HRT must stop after a set period. In reality, current guidelines recommend regularly reviewing each woman’s individual benefits and risks, rather than adhering to a fixed timeline.
Many also mistakenly believe that all forms of hormone therapy carry the same risks. Evidence shows that transdermal options, like skin patches, may pose a lower risk of blood clots and stroke compared to oral pills. Another frequent misunderstanding is that “bioidentical hormones” are inherently safer or more effective than conventional HRT, though there is no strong scientific proof to support this.
One of the most persistent myths is that HRT always causes breast cancer. Dr. Matkar clarifies: “Some types of combined HRT can slightly increase risk with long-term use, but the size of the risk varies dramatically depending on formulation, duration, age, and personal factors. With the right selection, the risk can be very low.”
Other common myths include:
'It’s only for older women'—HRT is often most beneficial for women in their 40s or 50s experiencing severe perimenopausal symptoms
'All HRT is the same'—the method of delivery, type of progesterone, and dosage significantly influence safety and efficacy
'Natural is safer'—bioidentical hormones prescribed by doctors remain the most studied and safest option
Guidelines now recommend considering HRT for women:
Experiencing moderate to severe menopausal symptoms
Under 60 years of age or within 10 years of menopause onset
For women with premature ovarian insufficiency (before age 40), HRT is advised until at least the average age of menopause.
Dr. Salam, emphasises a personalised approach: “A woman’s symptoms, age, uterine status, medical history, and risk factors are all assessed before selecting estrogen type, progesterone necessity, administration route, and dosage. Lifestyle, genetics, and personal preference further guide therapy, ensuring safety and efficacy.”
All HRT is not the same. Far from it. Today’s options include patches, gels, sprays, tablets, creams and body-identical progesterone ,all with different safety profiles. Modern science has moved far beyond the blanket fears of the past. With proper assessment, tailored prescriptions and supportive lifestyle choices, women can navigate menopause with clarity, confidence and control
As Dr Salam says, simple lifestyle changes can work hand-in-hand with HRT to help women feel better during menopause. Eating a balanced diet, staying active, and managing stress can all make a noticeable difference in symptoms and overall well-being.
For example, foods rich in calcium and vitamin D help keep bones strong, supporting HRT’s role in protecting against osteoporosis. Regular exercise—especially walking, swimming, or other aerobic activities—can improve heart health and lift mood. And prioritising good sleep habits can ease common issues like irritability and insomnia.
In short: healthy daily habits can enhance the effectiveness of HRT and help women feel stronger, calmer, and more in control.
The experts recommend:
Regular physical activity such as walking, strength training, Pilates, or swimming
A Mediterranean-style diet rich in whole foods, vegetables, protein, and healthy fats
Adequate vitamin D and calcium
Stress management through yoga, mindfulness, and breathwork
Good sleep hygiene, limiting caffeine and alcohol, and avoiding smoking
These strategies optimise hormonal balance and overall health, particularly in UAE women who face unique lifestyle and dietary challenges.
Before menopause, women generally have lower rates of heart disease than men of the same age, largely because estrogen helps maintain healthy blood vessels, supports endothelial function, and regulates cholesterol and blood sugar levels.
Alongside revising warnings, the FDA has approved two new treatment options:
A generic version of Premarin (conjugated estrogens)—the first in over 30 years—expected to improve affordability and access while maintaining the same quality and efficacy.
A non-hormonal treatment for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms, providing relief for women who cannot or choose not to use hormone therapy.
These approvals broaden options for women, ensuring that personal choice and medical need guide treatment rather than fear.
The removal of broad FDA warnings marks a pivotal moment in women’s health, guided by modern science and comprehensive evidence. With proper evaluation, HRT is a safe and effective tool to alleviate menopausal symptoms, protect bones, support cardiovascular health, and enhance overall quality of life.
Experts emphasise that HRT is not a miracle solution. Individualised therapy, combined with lifestyle optimization, ensures women can navigate menopause with clarity, confidence, and control.
