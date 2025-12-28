GOLD/FOREX
UAE Health Ministry warns of rising mosquito threat, urges vigilance

Residents advised on mosquito bite prevention and care

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
Rising mosquito density increases the risk of disease transmission
The Ministry of Health and Prevention has warned that rising mosquito density increases the risk of disease transmission, highlighting the importance of mosquito control as a fundamental pillar of public health protection and efforts to maintain a healthier living environment across the UAE.

In an awareness message published on its official X account on Sunday, the ministry said that mosquito bites should not be taken lightly and outlined a series of practical steps to ease symptoms and reduce the risk of complications. 

These include avoiding scratching the bite, applying an ice pack to the affected area for about 10 minutes to reduce itching and redness, and using an antihistamine or anti-itch cream in line with product instructions.

The ministry also urged residents to seek medical advice if unusual or concerning symptoms develop, such as fever, severe headaches, or persistent body aches, stressing the need for early medical attention and caution when symptoms go beyond mild irritation.

Beyond individual care, the ministry highlighted prevention as the most effective line of defence. 

It called on the public to help limit mosquito breeding by eliminating stagnant water and adhering to recommended preventive measures, noting that community cooperation with relevant authorities plays a critical role in reducing health risks associated with disease-carrying insects.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
