Sharjah steps up pest control campaign after heavy rains

Municipality deploys field teams and eco-friendly measures to curb mosquito breeding
Sharjah: Sharjah City Municipality has rolled out an extensive pest control campaign across the emirate following recent heavy rainfall and unstable weather conditions, as part of efforts to protect public health and prevent the spread of insects.
Municipality teams have been deployed in several areas of Sharjah, focusing on locations where rainwater has accumulated, including ponds and low-lying sites prone to water pooling. Such areas are considered prime breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other pests that typically multiply after rainfall.
To ensure effective coverage, the municipality is using advanced pest control equipment and techniques, including fogging machines, insect traps and ultra-low volume (ULV) spraying to target flying insects. Teams are also treating stagnant water points and waste sites to eliminate larvae and interrupt the insect life cycle at its source.
Sharjah City Municipality said the campaign adheres to strict safety and environmental standards, with all materials used posing no risk to public health. The substances include eco-friendly biological pesticides, insect growth regulators and specialised larvicides designed to target larvae without harming the surrounding environment.
The municipality said the campaign forms part of its ongoing preventive strategy to address the environmental effects of seasonal weather changes, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining a safe, healthy and pest-free environment for residents and visitors alike.
