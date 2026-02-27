Marhaba Auctions unveils historic Ramadan giveaway: Buy 1 car, win 10 free cars

Auctions are held daily on-site across various locations
Marhaba Auctions is set to make history as they launch the most extraordinary promotion ever seen during the Holy Month. In a first-of-its-kind mega campaign, customers who purchase just one car will automatically enter a raffle draw for the chance to WIN 10 FREE CARS.
This unprecedented Ramadan offer is valid across all Marhaba Auctions branches in Sharjah and Dubai, giving customers more opportunities than ever to drive away with incredible rewards. How it works is simple with no catch or hidden terms: Purchase any car from Marhaba Auctions during Ramadan 2026, receive automatic entry into the Mega Raffle Draw, and one lucky winner will take home 10 cars absolutely free.
Ramadan is a time of giving, blessings, and community spirit. Marhaba Auctions is embracing that spirit by offering a life-changing opportunity that has never been seen before in the region’s automotive market.
“This Ramadan, we’re raising the bar in a way the market has never seen before,” said Zubair Rashidi, Executive Director of Marhaba Auctions. “One car purchase could turn into ten — it’s bold, it’s transparent, and it reflects our commitment to rewarding our customers in the biggest way possible during this month of giving.”
Customers are encouraged to visit their nearest Marhaba Auctions branch to explore the wide selection of vehicles and secure their entry into this extraordinary draw. Branches in Sharjah are located in Industrial Area 02, Industrial Area 12, and Souq Al Haraj (Sharjah Auto Village). The branch in Dubai is located in Al Quoz Industrial Area 01.
Marhaba Auctions is the largest live car auction in the UAE. With over 8,000 vehicles auctioned per month, Marhaba Auctions gives thousands of buyers the advantage of buying GCC and imported cars from USA, Canada, and Korea, at very affordable prices – usually 30 per cent to 40 per cent below the market. Auctions are held daily on-site across various locations. For those who prefer to bid online, real-time online bidding is also available via the website or the mobile app, giving access to hundreds of vehicles in just a click.
