The Russian, who is one of the favourites to win the tournament, has been in strong form so far in Dubai.

He began his campaign with a straight-sets win over Juncheng Shang in the first round, and moving into the Round of 16 without dropping a set. In that round he defeated Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, ending the Swiss veteran’s final Dubai appearance in clinical fashion and setting up his quarter-finals match with Brooksby.

The American proved to be no match for Medvedev though as the Russian claimed his third win in straight-sets with a confident performance.

Medvedev set the tone early with a break in the opening game and maintained control throughout the 57‑minute match, facing no break points against him and never really letting Brooksby establish a rhythm.

The 30-year-old was strong on serve and return, winning a high percentage of first‑serve points and converting multiple break opportunities, while Brooksby managed only a couple of winners all match.

The scoreline reflected Medvedev’s control, after taking the first set comfortably, he continued to press in the second, breaking serve three times and closing out the match with ease.

Brooksby, ranked outside the top 40, struggled to find answers to Medvedev’s consistent depth and tactical shot‑making on the fast Dubai hard courts, and couldn’t create many chances of his own.

Medvedev will face either Felix Auger‑Aliassime or Jiri Lehecka in the semi-finals of the tournament as the Russian will aim to continue his march to the title.

Speaking after the match Medvedev said he was pleased with his performance and looks forward to Friday's semi-final.

"I'm really happy with my level, I think I'm playing better and better every match," he explained.

"The shots that I played I felt like they were going in a lot of the time and I felt maybe he had a problem with his shoulder, but he's a great fighter so I knew it would still be tough.

"I felt good coming into this season, I trained hard during the off season, and I think we are seeing that come into fruition now.

