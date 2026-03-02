GOLD/FOREX
“Everything is fine” says Dubai Tennis Championships winner Daniil Medvedev

The Russian is amongst other players stuck in Dubai following Iranian strikes

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
2 MIN READ
Medvedev won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships for the second time in his career
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships winner Daniil Medvedev remains calm despite being stranded in Dubai following Iranian airstrikes.

Runner-up of this year’s competition, Tallon Griekspoor and Andrey Rublev also remain in Dubai following the initial announcement that airspace has been shut down on Sunday.

Medvedev, who won Saturday’s final in Dubai by walkover, said he has no idea when he will be able to fly out of the UAE. Himself, Griekspoor and Rublev are all due to play at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Well, Calif, with the tournament set to take place on Wednesday.

“The situation is unusual, but basically, the only thing is that the airspace is closed," Medvedev told Bolshe Tennis in Russian, according to tennisuptodate.com.

“So, no one knows when we’ll be able to fly out. It’s not clear whether this will last long or not.

“We’re just waiting to see what happens in the coming hours and days. They keep gradually pushing back the airport reopening time.”

Medvedev had perhaps one of his best ever tournaments in Dubai in the week gone, he won all of his games up to the final in straight-sets before claiming the trophy after Griekspoor was forced to pull out due to an injury he picked up in his semi-final win.

The Russian went on to say he is dealing with the situation well and is keeping calm during what is unsettling times in the Middle East.

“On the court I’m very emotional but in real life, it might actually help me to be more emotional at times,” he explained.

“For me everything is normal. Naturally I’ve received a lot of messages from friends and family, and everyone is worried, but I can say for my part that everything is fine.”

Medvedev is set to compete in Tuesday’s Eisenhower Cup mixed doubles exhibition at Indian Wells, where he will team up with rising Russian WTA standout Mirra Andreeva.

Fellow Russian, Rublev, is also scheduled to participate in the Eisenhower Cup. He will partner with American star Amanda Anisimova.

The other singles semi-finalist in Dubai, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, departed on one of the final flights out of the city Saturday, according to the Montreal Gazette.

His agent, Olivier van Lindonk, told the newspaper that Auger-Aliassime arrived in Indian Wells and was scheduled to practice Sunday.

Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
