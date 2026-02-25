Stan Wawrinka bids farewell to Dubai following Daniil Medvedev defeat

The former Grand Slam champion says a final farewell to the Dubai Championships
Stan Wawrinka played his final game in Dubai as he was beaten by Daniil Medvedev in the Round of 16 at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
The 40-year-old announced that he will retire from professional tennis at the end of the 2026 season. He made this official in December 2025, saying that 2026 would be his final year on the ATP Tour and that he’s playing it as “one last push” before ending his career.
From the start of the match, Medvedev took control, hitting strong shots that kept Wawrinka on the back foot. He won his early service games with ease, while Wawrinka had trouble settling into the match, especially when his first serves didn’t land at important moments.
The turning point in the first set came midway through when Medvedev applied pressure on Wawrinka’s serve and secured a crucial break.
Once ahead, Medvedev consolidated confidently, dictating rallies and was absorbing Wawrinka’s power with ease. Although the Swiss veteran produced a few trademark one-handed backhands that drew applause from the crowd, he was unable to string together enough points to mount a response. Medvedev closed out the opening set 6–2 with little trouble.
Wawrinka battled hard in the second set to pull the game back into his favour, the Swiss international opted for a more aggressive approach which put Medvedev on the back foot at times.
Despite this, Medvedev remained tactically disciplined, extending rallies and forcing Wawrinka to hit extra balls under pressure. Another mid-set break proved decisive, as Wawrinka’s serve again faltered at a critical stage.
From there, Medvedev maintained his composure and served efficiently to protect his advantage. The three-time Grand Slam winner continued to battle and produced flashes of vintage shot-making, but he was unable to threaten on return.
Medvedev sealed the second set 6–3, completing a straight-sets victory that highlighted his consistency and control throughout the match.
The Russian will face Jenson Brooksby in the quarter-finals of the competition following the American’s shock win over Karen Khachanov.
The former Dubai champion addressed the crowd in an emotional manner following his defeat to Medvedev, which will be his last ever performance in Dubai.
“It’s always been special for me here,” he said. “There is always great players here and some great champions that I have competed against in this tournament.
“This year I was offered the opportunity to compete here as a wildcard, something I’m really pleased about it wasn’t the finish I wanted but I’m glad I got to do it one last time.”