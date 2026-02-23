Watch: Roger Federer cheers for Stan Wawrinka at Dubai tennis

Swiss legend was eight-time champion at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship
Dubai: Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer was spotted during the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship on Monday.
Federer was seen watching his compatriot and former rival Stan Wawrinka play against Benjamin Hassan on Centre Court.
Over the past few months, Roger Federer has continued making public appearances on the professional circuit.
At the last month’s Australian Open he practiced with Casper Ruud and took part in a doubles exhibition before heading to Dubai, which is one of his favourite tournaments.
Federer has won the Dubai title eight times between 2003 and 2019, a record in the event’s history.