Melbourne: Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner barrelled ominously into the Australian Open third round on Thursday as 40-year-old Stan Wawrinka survived an epic to make Grand Slam history.
An erratic Madison Keys did enough to keep her title defence on track and Iga Swiatek and Naomi Osaka also triumphed on a sunny but cooler Melbourne Park day five.
The tournament fell briefly silent in the evening to remember the 15 people killed at Bondi Beach last month by gunmen who opened fire on a Jewish festival.
Djokovic sent 141st-ranked qualifier Francesco Maestrelli packing in straight sets at Rod Laver Arena.
The Serbian great is on his latest mission to win a record 25th Grand Slam title and dismissed the Italian 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Djokovic faces 75th-ranked Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands next.
Djokovic is well known for his sometimes unusual preparations, which include hugging a Brazilian fig tree in Melbourne's botanical gardens.
"That is my oldest friend here in Melbourne," said the 38-year-old former world number one, who has won 10 Australian Open titles, more than anyone in history.
"He has been there to heal my wounds and give me company. We have a friendship going over 20 years."
Two-time reigning champion Sinner wasted no time in powering on with a demolition of home player James Duckworth, with the Italian second seed romping to a 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 victory in just one hour and 49 minutes.
Sinner plays big-serving Eliot Spizzirri, the 85th-ranked American, next as he pursues a Melbourne Park hat-trick.
Exhausted warhorse Wawrinka battled to a marathon five-set win in his Australian Open farewell.
He was joined in the next round by another experienced campaigner in the 37-year-old Marin Cilic, who defeated Denis Shapovalov in straight sets.
In Melbourne as a wildcard, Wawrinka pulled heroically through in four hours and 33 minutes against French qualifier Arthur Gea.
He won 4-6, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (10/3) to become the first player aged 40 or over to reach the men's third round at a Slam since Ken Rosewall at the Australian Open in 1978.
The former Australian Open champion is playing his last season before retiring and faces the American ninth seed Taylor Fritz next.
"Exhausted. I am trying to last as long as possible on my last Australian Open," Wawrinka said.
Asked what his plans were for the rest of the evening, Wawrinka replied: "I might pick up a drink, I deserve one."
Lorenzo Musetti, the fifth seed, beat fellow Italian and good friend Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-3, 6-4.
American eighth seed Ben Shelton was a comfortable 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victor over Australia's Dane Sweeny.
Women's champion Keys blew hot and cold before getting over the line 6-1, 7-5 against fellow American Ashlyn Krueger.
Keys, who upset Aryna Sabalenka in last year's final, admitted after her laboured first-round win that she was a bundle of nerves and "too timid".
The 29-year-old threw off the shackles in the first set against the 92nd-ranked Krueger, taking it in just 23 minutes before having to rally from 2-5 in the second.
She meets the experienced Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic next.
In another all-United States clash, sixth seed Jessica Pegula made light work of her doubles partner McCartney Kessler in a rapid 6-0, 6-2 win.
Another ruthless winner was fourth-seeded American Amanda Anisimova -- 6-1, 6-4 against the Czech Katerina Siniakova.
Second seed Swiatek, who has won six major titles but never been successful in Melbourne, was in cruise control against Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic, 6-2, 6-3.
Fifth seed Elena Rybakina advanced but 10th seed Belinda Benic was stunned by qualifier Nikola Bartunkova in three sets.
Two-time former champion Naomi Osaka, who made a grand entrance in the first round in a jellyfish-inspired outfit, was error-strewn in beating Romania's Sorana Cirstea, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2.
The match ended in acrimony with some angry words from Cirstea at the net.
"She's a great player. I think this was her last Australian Open. So sorry she was mad about it," said Osaka.
