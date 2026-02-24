Watch: Tennis stars experience Ramadan hospitality in Dubai

Tsitsipas and Wawrinka embrace in local traditions
Stefanos Tsitsipas and Stan Wawrinka took time away from the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to join an Iftar gathering in Dubai.
The former Dubai champions took time to embrace local culture and the spirit of Ramadan.
Hosted by Tournament Director and Deputy Managing Director at Dubai Duty Free Salah Tahlak, the two players, along with Tsitsipas’ parents, attended a special evening at Bakalís – Greek Grill Taverna at TH8 Palm Dubai Beach Resort, Vignette Collection.
Discussing the experience, Wawrinka highlighted the importance of sharing traditions beyond the tennis court.
“Being here tonight is really special,” said the three-time Grand Slam.
“We’re very grateful to be invited to share this moment, especially with family. It’s about sharing cultures, and that’s one of the beautiful things about tennis. We travel the world, meet people from different backgrounds, and get the chance to experience traditions like this.”
Reigning Dubai champion Tsitsipas shared similar thoughts, highlighting that experiencing different cultures has been one of the most rewarding aspects of his career.
Dressed in traditional Emirati clothing for the occasion, the Greek star said it felt both meaningful and natural, noting that he had previously worn the attire at a players’ event in Dubai.
“I really enjoy moments like this,” Tsitsipas said. “It’s a blessing that we get to travel the world and explore so many cultures. That’s one of the best parts of our job: Meeting people and learning from different traditions.”