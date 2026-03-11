Dubai Police, UAE Food Bank distribute thousands of iftar meals to workers

Up to 3,000 meals served daily during Ramadan to support the working community
Dubai: Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Human Rights, has joined hands with the UAE Food Bank to distribute thousands of Iftar meals to workers in Al Quoz Industrial Area as part of a humanitarian initiative during the holy month of Ramadan.
The initiative aims to promote compassion, solidarity and social responsibility while supporting workers at the time of Iftar.
Dubai Police said the effort reflects its commitment to standing by the working community and spreading joy among labourers during Ramadan, while reinforcing the values of giving, volunteering and humanitarian work.
Through the initiative, between 1,000 and 3,000 Iftar meals are distributed daily to workers in the area.
Authorities said the initiative helps create a positive and compassionate atmosphere that reflects strong community solidarity and cooperation among different segments of society, while promoting the values of mercy and generosity associated with Ramadan.
The distribution was attended by several Dubai Police officials, including Colonel Faisal Al Khumairi, Deputy Director of the General Department of Human Rights, Colonel Saeed Rashid Al Heli, Director of the Human Trafficking Monitoring Centre, and Lieutenant Colonel Dr Hussein Al Ali, Acting Director of the Administrative Affairs Department, along with officers and personnel who participated in organising and distributing the meals.
Dubai Police emphasised that such humanitarian initiatives reflect its commitment to fulfilling its community role alongside its security responsibilities.
The force also highlighted its continued efforts to strengthen partnerships with institutions and organisations that support charitable and humanitarian work, contributing to stronger social cohesion and enhancing quality of life in Dubai.