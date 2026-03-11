Ramadan Nights 2026 in Sharjah: What you should not miss

Over 210 exhibitors and 700 brands offer major discounts of up to 75 percent
Dubai: The 43rd edition of the Ramadan Nights exhibition has opened at Expo Centre Sharjah, bringing together shopping deals, cultural experiences, and family-friendly entertainment during the holy month.
Organised by Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event has been opened on March 10 and will run until March 22 as part of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival.
More than 210 exhibitors are participating in this year’s edition, representing major retailers and distributors alongside 700 international and local brands. Visitors can benefit from promotional offers and discounts of up to 75 percent across a wide range of products.
Spanning more than 18,000 square metres, the exhibition is expected to attract over 150,000 visitors, reinforcing its position as one of the region’s key Ramadan shopping and entertainment destination. It also saw a strong visitor turnout in its opening day.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
One of the key highlights of this year’s exhibition is the newly opened "Heritage Village" which offers visitors a glimpse into Emirati traditions and Ramadan customs.
Celebrating the UAE’s "Year of Family", the village provides an immersive heritage experience showcasing the traditions and spiritual values associated with the holy month.
Visitors can explore displays by productive families and small enterprises, featuring traditional clothing, handmade crafts, palm-frond products, and authentic Arabian incense and perfumes. It also displays collections of old coins and traditional marine fishing tools.
Moreover, the heritage village includes folk performances, cultural contests, and heritage-themed discussions, along with stalls offering traditional dishes, dates, and Arabic coffee.
The village has been inaugurated by Jamal Saeed Bouzanjal, general coordinator of the Sharjah Ramadan Festival, and Sultan Mohammed Shattaf Al Amrani, commercial executive director at Expo Centre Sharjah, along with other officials.
Ramadan Nights remains a major retail attraction, offering shoppers significant discounts on various products.
Visitors can browse fashion and textiles, sportswear, perfumes, cosmetics and healthcare products, as well as electrical appliances, furniture, home furnishings, and interior décor.
Food items, sweets and beverages, jewellery, flowers, children’s toys, stationery, and sports equipment are also available, making it a one-stop destination for Ramadan and Eid shopping.
Beyond shopping, the exhibition offers a range of attractions designed for families.
A dedicated "Iftar Corner" provides visitors with a curated dining experience featuring local, regional, and international cuisines, including traditional Ramadan dishes and oriental desserts.
Additionally, a children’s play area has been introduced, equipped with games and creative educational programmes aimed at developing children’s skills in an entertaining environment.
Visitors can also take part in raffle draws and interactive competitions for a chance to win prizes while enjoying the Ramadan-themed evening atmosphere.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, has noted that the Ramadan Nights exhibition plays an important role in supporting Sharjah’s economic development ecosystem.
"The exhibition offers a comprehensive platform that addresses consumer and family needs while stimulating retail activity," said Al Midfa.
"The timing of the exhibition in conjunction with the UAE’s ‘Year of Family’ helps strengthen family cohesion and provides an appealing environment for families to enjoy the spiritual ambience and vibrant festive atmosphere of the holy month."
On the other hand, Sultan Mohammed Shattaf Al Amrani has pointed out that the exhibition reflects Expo Centre Sharjah’s commitment to keeping pace with global trends in the industry.
"This year’s edition is witnessing an increase in the number of exhibitors and participating brands as well as enhancements in the programme of entertainment and cultural activities, all designed to facilitate the shopping experience and ensure a broader and more diverse selection for visitors across different audience segments," stated Al Amrani.
The exhibition is open daily throughout Ramadan from 5pm to 1am, and from 3pm to midnight during the Eid holiday.