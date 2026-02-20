Ramadan moments at The Creekside Hotel

At the heart of the celebrations is A Taste of Iftar Tradition, held at Nomad from February 18 to March 19, from sunset until 9pm. The generous buffet draws from familiar Ramadan classics, paired with refreshing juices, soft drinks, and water. The experience is elevated by live oud music, which lends a gentle rhythm to the evening and reinforces the sense of calm that defines the month. Priced at Dh175 per person, it offers not just a meal, but an atmosphere designed to be shared.