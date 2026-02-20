Ramadan moments at The Creekside Hotel

Evenings unfold slowly with generous tables and live oud music
Ramadan has always been about gathering. About slowing down long enough to share a meal, a conversation, and the quiet comfort of being present with those who matter. At The Creekside Hotel, this spirit takes centre stage through a series of thoughtfully curated experiences that invite guests to savour tradition in a setting shaped by warmth, flavour, and reflection.
At the heart of the celebrations is A Taste of Iftar Tradition, held at Nomad from February 18 to March 19, from sunset until 9pm. The generous buffet draws from familiar Ramadan classics, paired with refreshing juices, soft drinks, and water. The experience is elevated by live oud music, which lends a gentle rhythm to the evening and reinforces the sense of calm that defines the month. Priced at Dh175 per person, it offers not just a meal, but an atmosphere designed to be shared.
As night deepens, the focus shifts to Ramadan Suhoor Nights. Beginning at 9pm, guests can unwind over à la carte favourites in a relaxed, late-night setting, complemented by shisha and an unhurried pace. It is a quieter experience, built around conversation and stillness, allowing guests to extend the evening in a way that feels personal.
For those seeking a more immersive retreat, The Creekside Hotel introduces stay experiences that weave together comfort and tradition. The Iftar and Suhoor Stay package, available from February 18 to March 17, includes accommodation in a Superior Room alongside both meals for two, creating a seamless Ramadan experience centred on ease and togetherness, with rates starting from Dh659++ per night. Alternatively, the Suhoor and Stay package offers an overnight stay paired with Suhoor for two, starting from Dh499++ per night, designed for guests who prefer a slower start to their mornings.
Group gatherings also find their place here. Guests booking for 10 or more people can enjoy a 15 per cent discount on Iftar or Suhoor experiences, making it an ideal setting for family reunions, corporate evenings, or community celebrations. Reservations must be confirmed and utilised by February 25.
As Ramadan concludes, The Creekside Hotel marks the occasion with A Taste of Eid on March 20, from 12.30pm to 4pm. The festive buffet brings together celebratory dishes and refreshing beverages, offering guests a joyful way to gather once again. For those wishing to extend the celebrations, Eid stay packages from March 19 to 22 include a Superior Room and breakfast for two, with rates starting from Dh599++ per night.
Guests booking early can also take advantage of special offers, including 20 per cent off food and beverage reservations made before February 25, as well as a 20 per cent discount on Ramadan dining experiences for in-house guests.
For reservations and enquiries, call 04 230 8555 or email hc5l8-fb@accor.com
.