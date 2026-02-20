Shared tables, serene stays, and the spirit of Ramadan at JA The Resort

A relaxed Ramadan escape with a modern, easygoing feel, Ramadan Serenity Stay at JA Lake View Hotel offers a home-away-from-home for guests looking to unwind while exploring new leisure pursuits and dining experiences.Nestled between the tranquil Jebel Ali Beach and lush fairways, spend your days unwinding by the pool, strolling along the shore, or enjoying activities such as tennis and golf. Allowing you to make the most out of your escape, guests can opt for Bed & Breakfast with suhoor or Half Board with a traditional iftar, shaping each day around a slower rhythm that honours the spirit of the Holy Month.