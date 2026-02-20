Shared tables, serene stays, and the spirit of Ramadan at JA The Resort

Enjoy a celebration rooted in togetherness and thoughtful dining
As the Holy Month approaches, casting a calming glow over JA The Resort’s three distinct properties at Jebel Ali Beach, each prepares for a celebration rooted in togetherness and thoughtful dining. Located along the coastline across from Palm Jebel Ali, evenings unfold over carefully prepared iftar gatherings, serving both regional traditions and globally inspired favourites. Guests looking to extend the experience can choose from a selection of stay offers across all three properties, with bed and breakfast or suhoor and half board options allowing you to observe the season at a gentler pace.
JA Lake View Hotel is a truly modern lifestyle hub with a focus on sustainability. Comprising 348 rooms and suites with 8 different room categories, this property provides the perfect spot for your Ramadan getaway with a choice of three outdoor temperature-controlled pools and four diverse dining spots, all surrounded by superb views of the resort’s nine-hole championship golf course.
Situated within JA Lake View Hotel’s expansive lobby, 81 Restaurant is setting the table for a mouthwatering iftar buffet this Holy Month. Priced at Dh249 per adult and Dh125 for little ones, each evening features a rotating menu of Ramadan staples, ensuring no two days taste the same. Adding to the atmosphere, traditional Ramadan décor fills the space and a live oud player sets a soothing tone, while Arabic coffee is served throughout iftar alongside soft beverages.
Centred around live cooking stations, the spread includes chicken shawarma, lamb ouzi, beef kabab khas, grilled sea bream, seafood paella, and rich dahl makani. Complementing the main courses are freshly baked manakeesh, a generous selection of Arabic breads, pizza, and vibrant Ramadan juices. To close on a sweet note, guests can enjoy fresh fruit, date pudding, rose water muhalabia with nuts, a tempting selection of Turkish sweets, and much more.
When: Daily throughout Ramadan from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Where: 81 Restaurant
Offer: Iftar buffet with a rotating menu of Arabic and international cuisines, live cooking stations, Arabic coffee, and live oud player
Price: Dh249 per person inclusive of soft beverages; Dh125 for children ages 4–11
*For bookings and more information, please contact reservations.jatheresort@jaresorts.com or call 04 814 5500.
Perfect for gathering family and friends around the table, Kinara will be serving an exquisite sharing-style menu throughout Ramadan for AED 300 per person. Taking place each evening after sunset, iftar begins with refreshing welcome drinks and a nuts platter to break the fast. Diners are then treated to a selection of contemporary Indian-inspired plates, specially curated by renowned chef Vikas Khanna to evoke the warmth of the season.
When: Daily throughout Ramadan from 6:30 PM to 10:30 PM
Where: Kinara
Offer: Family-style sharing Iftar set menu with welcome drinks and a nuts platter
Price: Dh300 per person
Elevate your pre-dawn meal with an exquisite suhoor under the stars at Bibe Rooftop. Seated under the night sky, diners can prepare for a day of fasting with an exclusive chef-curated à la carte menu featuring wholesome dishes and authentic flavours. Complemented by a serene, open-air setting and breathtaking views, this elegant late-night culinary experience is the perfect way to unwind, indulge, and savour the spirit of the season.
When: Daily throughout Ramadan from 1:00 AM to 4:00 AM
Where: Bibe Rooftop
Offer: Chef-curated à la carte menu
Price: A la Carte menu
A relaxed Ramadan escape with a modern, easygoing feel, Ramadan Serenity Stay at JA Lake View Hotel offers a home-away-from-home for guests looking to unwind while exploring new leisure pursuits and dining experiences.Nestled between the tranquil Jebel Ali Beach and lush fairways, spend your days unwinding by the pool, strolling along the shore, or enjoying activities such as tennis and golf. Allowing you to make the most out of your escape, guests can opt for Bed & Breakfast with suhoor or Half Board with a traditional iftar, shaping each day around a slower rhythm that honours the spirit of the Holy Month.
When: Throughout Ramadan
Where: JA Lake View Hotel
Offer: Bed & Breakfast with Suhoor or Half Board with traditional Iftar
Price: Starting from Dh1,460
As Dubai’s original family-friendly hotel located across from Palm Jebel Ali, JA Beach Hotel exudes the timeless charm of Dubai’s golden shores. Set amid the lush hotel lawns and private marina, the property’s 235 rooms and suites bring together relaxed beachfront living and a familiar, welcoming sense of place.
Available from February 18th to March 19th, Ramadan stays at JA Beach Hotel are shaped around connection and shared moments by the sea. The property offers a relaxed setting for families and groups, supported by a range of family-friendly experiences, from the Pirates & Mermaids Kids Club and splash zone to mini golf and open lawns designed for time together. Guests can choose a Bed & Breakfast stay with the flexibility to replace breakfast with suhoor, or opt for Half Board to enjoy a traditional iftar each evening at Ibn Majed Restaurant.
When: For stays between February 18th and March 19th
Where: JA Beach Hotel
Offer: Bed & Breakfast with Suhoor or breakfast or Half Board with traditional Iftar at Ibn Majed Restaurant; Suhoor available via In-Room Dining
Price: From Dh860 for Bed & Breakfast with Suhoor or breakfast; from Dh1,360 for Half Board with Iftar (double occupancy, standard rooms)
Ramadan evenings come together at Ibn Majed restaurant with a daily iftar buffet served in a warm, welcoming setting designed for shared moments. The experience centres on a rotating menu of Ramadan favourites, thoughtfully prepared to offer variety throughout the Holy Month while honouring traditional flavours.
Arabic coffee is served throughout iftar alongside soft beverages, encouraging guests to linger, connect, and ease into the night at an unhurried pace, making Ibn Majed a natural gathering place for families and groups observing the season together.
When: Daily throughout Ramadan from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM
Where: Ibn Majed
Offer: Iftar buffet with a rotating menu of Arabic and international cuisines, live cooking and BBQ stations, and Arabic coffee
Price: Dh249 per person inclusive of soft beverages; Dh125 for children ages 4–11
Set within flourishing tropical gardens and directly overlooking the coastline opposite Palm Jebel Ali, JA Palm Tree Court offers a naturally calm setting for the Holy Month. Native birds, shaded pathways, and expansive sea views across Dubai’s newest landmark create an atmosphere that feels unhurried and deeply restorative. With 212 all-suite accommodations, ranging from generous garden suites to exclusive beachfront villa suites and The Residence villas, the resort is designed for privacy, space, and time well spent together.
Designed for a slower, more considered pace, Ramadan at JA Palm Tree Court centres on ease, wellbeing, and togetherness. Ideal for couples, wellness-minded travellers, and families, stays can be tailored with a Bed & Breakfast package including suhoor, or a Half Board option featuring a thoughtfully prepared nightly iftar.
Days unfold naturally, whether spent strolling through the gardens, unwinding at Calm Spa, or enjoying gentle outdoor pursuits such as horse riding at the JA Equestrian Centre. Positioned directly across from Palm Jebel Ali, the resort offers a sense of seclusion balanced with intuitive service, allowing guests to observe the season in a setting that feels both meaningful and relaxed.
When: Stay dates from February 18th to 19th March 2026
Where: JA Palm Tree Court
Offer: Bed & Breakfast with Suhoor or breakfast or Half Board with traditional Iftar, paired with spacious suites and peaceful resort surroundings
Price: From Dh1,760 for Bed & Breakfast with Suhoor or breakfast; from Dh2,260 for Half Board with Iftar (double occupancy, standard rooms)
