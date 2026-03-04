Sharjah Charity distributes nearly half a million Iftar meals in Ramadan initiative

The organisation aims to distribute more than one million Iftar meals throughout Ramadan
Sharjah: Sharjah Charity International has distributed 449,385 Iftar meals during the first half of the holy month of Ramadan across 129 locations in the emirate, as part of its annual Iftar for Fasting Individuals initiative aimed at supporting people in need and promoting social solidarity during the holy month.
Abdullah Sultan bin Khadem, Executive Director of the association, said the initiative is one of the organisation’s key charitable projects implemented each year during Ramadan. A comprehensive plan was developed to ensure that meals reach beneficiaries on time while maintaining the highest standards of food quality and safety.
Bin Khadem said distribution sites were carefully selected to cover residential neighbourhoods and industrial areas that host large numbers of workers and low-income families, ensuring assistance reaches those who need it most.
The association deploys trained field teams made up of employees and volunteers to supervise daily distribution, ensuring the process runs smoothly while maintaining the safety of both beneficiaries and staff.
He added that the organisation aims to distribute more than one million Iftar meals throughout Ramadan, reflecting the scale of its humanitarian efforts to support fasting individuals across Sharjah.
Bin Khadem also praised the vital role played by volunteers, who arrive at distribution locations well ahead of Iftar time to ensure meals are delivered in an organised manner while adhering to health and safety guidelines.
He noted that the initiative goes beyond providing meals, as it also helps promote a culture of volunteerism and charitable work by encouraging members of the community to participate in supporting those in need.
Sharjah Charity International will continue implementing its humanitarian programmes under a sustainable vision aimed at strengthening charitable work and creating a positive impact in the lives of beneficiaries, reflecting the spirit of solidarity and generosity that characterises Emirati society, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.
Bin Khadem also called on donors and philanthropists to continue supporting the project through financial donations or in-kind contributions. The association provides several donation channels, including its smart application, website, smart donation link and collection centres across the emirate, making it easier for donors to contribute.