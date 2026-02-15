900,000 meals planned as Sharjah Charity rolls out Ramadan iftar campaign

Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, said the association coordinated closely with approved catering kitchens to ensure the provision of meals at all designated locations. The kitchens were carefully selected in line with strict food safety and health standards to guarantee the wellbeing of beneficiaries.

According to bin Bayat, the 129 Ramadan tents and locations were strategically distributed across Sharjah, with priority given to densely populated areas, particularly those with large numbers of workers and financially vulnerable families. Meals are provided near residential and gathering areas to ensure easy access during the holy month.

