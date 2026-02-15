900,000 meals planned as Sharjah Charity rolls out Ramadan iftar campaign

Carefully selected kitchens and round-the-clock coordination to ensure quality meals
In preparation for the holy month of Ramadan, Sharjah Charity International has completed the setup of iftar locations across the emirate, equipping 129 Ramadan tents and meal distribution sites to serve fasting individuals throughout the month.
The organisation aims to distribute 900,000 iftar meals as part of its annual “Iftar ” campaign, which seeks to support low-income families and vulnerable groups across the community.
Mohammed Rashid bin Bayat, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, said the association coordinated closely with approved catering kitchens to ensure the provision of meals at all designated locations. The kitchens were carefully selected in line with strict food safety and health standards to guarantee the wellbeing of beneficiaries.
He added that specialised containers and transportation equipment have been deployed to preserve meal quality and ensure safe delivery from kitchens to distribution sites.
According to bin Bayat, the 129 Ramadan tents and locations were strategically distributed across Sharjah, with priority given to densely populated areas, particularly those with large numbers of workers and financially vulnerable families. Meals are provided near residential and gathering areas to ensure easy access during the holy month.
The association has also implemented a comprehensive operational plan to ensure meals are delivered on time, supported by continuous monitoring and coordination with catering partners to maintain consistent quality and nutritional standards.
Bin Bayat noted that teams are working around the clock to ensure the success of the large-scale humanitarian initiative, which reflects the organisation’s ongoing commitment to promoting social solidarity and community support during Ramadan.
He expressed appreciation to donors, volunteers and partners, stressing that community cooperation remains key to the success of such humanitarian efforts.