Where was the world’s largest Ramadan Iftar held this year?

Thousands gather at one table in record-breaking show of unity and solidarity
Dubai: Beirut hosted what is being described as the world’s largest Ramadan Iftar gathering this year, bringing together thousands of people around a single table in a powerful display of solidarity and community spirit.
More than 5,700 people shared the meal last Saturday at the Biel waterfront exhibition centre in the Lebanese capital, in an event aimed at promoting unity and securing a place in the Guinness World Records. The gathering was organised by the local charity Ajyaluna under the patronage of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam.
Participants came from across Lebanon and from diverse social backgrounds, including orphans, Lebanese and Palestinian families, volunteers from schools and universities, and members of civil society organisations. Organisers said the initiative sought to send a message that the country’s communities can still come together despite political and economic challenges.
Lina Al Zaim Dada, head of the organising association, said the event was designed to embody the idea of national cohesion. “Lebanon can gather at one table in one place,” she said, adding that the initiative is an attempt to break down divisions and highlight shared values. “We are a people who dream of being one hand, and today we are breaking barriers that no one wants.”
All participants were served the same meal, with politicians, volunteers and families sitting side by side in an atmosphere that organisers said reflected equality and social solidarity.
Journalist Sobhi Kabbalawi, who attended the event, said the gathering could be the largest of its kind in the world, with between 5,700 and 5,800 people taking part. He noted that the vast majority of attendees were orphans and volunteers.
The event also included Palestinian families and others connected to humanitarian initiatives, reinforcing the broader message of compassion and unity associated with Ramadan.