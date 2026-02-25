Authorities urge motorists to reduce speed in residential areas
Sharjah Police have called on motorists to reduce speed and drive cautiously in residential neighborhoods, especially during the period leading up to iftar, warning that rushing to reach destinations can endanger lives.
Captain Manaa Al Naqbi, Director of the Security Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police, stressed that residential streets are shared spaces where pedestrians, families, and children move alongside vehicles, requiring heightened awareness from drivers.
“The road in residential areas is not open to vehicles alone — it is a living environment where life moves around you,” Captain Al Naqbi said. “Speed is not an achievement here; it is a risk. As the time before iftar approaches, drivers may feel an increased sense of urgency, but arriving safely is more important than arriving quickly.”
Captain Al Naqbi urged motorists to slow down, remain attentive to their surroundings, and adopt calm and responsible driving behavior that reassures all road users.
“In residential neighborhoods, calmness means safety, and patience is a responsibility. What truly matters is that you reach your destination safely while ensuring the safety of others,” he added.
Sharjah Police continue to intensify traffic awareness campaigns during Ramadan, a period that typically sees heavier traffic movement shortly before sunset.