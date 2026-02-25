GOLD/FOREX
Sharjah Police urge motorists to slow down in residential areas ahead of iftar rush

 Authorities urge motorists to reduce speed in residential areas

Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
Sharjah Police have called on motorists to reduce speed and drive cautiously in residential neighborhoods, especially during the period leading up to iftar, warning that rushing to reach destinations can endanger lives.

Captain Manaa Al Naqbi, Director of the Security Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police, stressed that residential streets are shared spaces where pedestrians, families, and children move alongside vehicles, requiring heightened awareness from drivers.

“The road in residential areas is not open to vehicles alone — it is a living environment where life moves around you,” Captain Al Naqbi said. “Speed is not an achievement here; it is a risk. As the time before iftar approaches, drivers may feel an increased sense of urgency, but arriving safely is more important than arriving quickly.”

Captain Al Naqbi urged motorists to slow down, remain attentive to their surroundings, and adopt calm and responsible driving behavior that reassures all road users.

“In residential neighborhoods, calmness means safety, and patience is a responsibility. What truly matters is that you reach your destination safely while ensuring the safety of others,” he added.

Sharjah Police continue to intensify traffic awareness campaigns during Ramadan, a period that typically sees heavier traffic movement shortly before sunset.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
