UAE traffic now: Emirates Road congested, Al Ittihad slow, Al Nahda gridlocked in Dubai and Sharjah

This is where most of the pain is concentrated. Emirates Road (E611) has a confirmed lane closure today the lane from Dubai toward Sharjah at Bridge No. 7 is shut as part of ongoing enhancement works. This is significant. What's already a high-pressure corridor is now a bottleneck. Expect queues building well before the closure point. Additionally, heavy vehicles are banned on Emirates Road from 2 pm to 8 pm under new Ramadan truck restrictions which does ease some freight pressure but doesn't make up for the lane loss.