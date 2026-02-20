UAE traffic: Friday evening gridlock builds across Dubai and Sharjah ahead of iftar

Authorities have advised motorists to plan journeys in advance
Friday evening traffic is intensifying across the UAE, with major roads in Dubai and Sharjah reporting slow-moving queues as motorists head home before Iftar at around 6:19pm.
The hour leading up to sunset is typically the busiest stretch of Ramadan traffic, and with Friday travel, revised working hours and race-related diversions in play, pressure on the road network is intensifying.
Traffic is building steadily on several key arteries across the emirate. Sheikh Zayed Road (E11) through Trade Centre 2 is seeing extended tailbacks, while Al Khail Road (E44) remains heavily congested between Jumeirah Village Triangle and JVC, as well as from Al Quoz Industrial Area towards Dubai Hills Estate.
Motorists are also facing delays on D92 Al Khaleej Street in Port Rashid, D78 Tariq Bin Ziyad Road in Port Saeed, and D61 Hessa Street in Al Barsha South. Internal roads including Al Waha Street in Al Quoz 4, First Al Khail Street in Jebel Ali Industrial 1, and Al Satwa Street (D90) are reporting bumper-to-bumper traffic.
Business Bay, Muhaisnah and Dubai Media City are similarly experiencing slow-moving conditions, particularly on feeder roads leading towards main highways.
In Sharjah, congestion is most pronounced along Al Wahda Street (S113) in the Al Nahda area, with Dubai-bound lanes moving at reduced speeds.
The corridor remains one of the most pressure-prone stretches during peak Ramadan hours, particularly on Fridays.
Several minor accidents across Riggat Al Buteen, Al Hudaiba, Zaabeel First, Muhaisnah Second, Al Quoz Fourth and parts of Sheikh Zayed Road are adding to the slowdown. Even small disruptions are having a ripple effect as traffic density increases in the lead-up to sunset.
Traffic movement has also been influenced by phased road closures linked to stage five of the UAE Tour men’s race. Closures were in place between 1pm and 4:20pm along parts of Dubai Islands, Al Safa, Meydan, Arabian Ranches and Al Qudra, with the 166km route running from Al Mamzar Park to Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University.
Although official timings have passed, residual congestion and diversion impacts continue to affect surrounding roads.
Authorities have advised motorists to plan journeys in advance and allow additional travel time. The 45 minutes before iftar remain the most challenging window of the day, and traffic volumes are expected to intensify further before easing after sunset.
Drivers are urged to remain patient, avoid sudden lane changes, and prioritise safety during the evening rush.