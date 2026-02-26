RTA urged motorists to allow extra travel time and use alternative routes where available
Dubai: Commuters travelling between Dubai and Sharjah endured a slow Thursday morning as accidents and peak-hour congestion backed up several key roads across both emirates.
The worst of the disruption centred on Emirates Road (E611), where multiple crashes near Wadi Al Safa 5 brought traffic to a crawl during the morning rush, according to Google Maps real-time traffic data. The incidents spilled over into surrounding suburbs, with delays stretching south toward Wadi Al Safa 7, where Al Qudra Road was also moving slowly.
Within Dubai, Al Qusais Industrial Area was among the hardest hit, with vehicles barely moving through much of the morning. Motorists on Sheikh Rashid Road near Al Kifaf and along Al Ittihad Road (E11), particularly between Al Nahda and the city centre, reported sluggish conditions well into the peak hours. Al Quds Street in Al Twar 1 and Damascus Street also saw prolonged slowdowns.
On the Sharjah side, commuters heading toward Dubai faced heavy volumes on Al Wahda Road through Al Khalidiya and bottlenecks on Al Taawun Street. The Sharjah Ring Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road (E311) through the industrial zone were also congested, as were sections of Emirates Road near the Al Badee area.
