Sharjah Police warn dangerous merging behind major highway crashes

Impatience at entry points leads to serious collisions, officials say

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
2 MIN READ
Failure to check traffic flow risks lives and brings fines.
Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Failing to ensure a clear roadway before merging remains one of the most hazardous driving behaviours, Sharjah Police have warned, with serious collisions often the result.

Traffic data reveal that unsafe merging, particularly onto high-speed roads, frequently leads to direct collisions causing severe injuries. Impatience and failure to check traffic flow are major contributors to these avoidable accidents.

Major Saud Al Shaiba (left) and Captain Humaid Al Hammadi, Director of the Traffic Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police, highlighted that incorrect merging decisions continue to rank among the leading causes of serious highway crashes.

He urged motorists to exercise patience, use indicators correctly, and ensure the road is completely clear before entering or merging. Even a momentary lapse in judgment, they said, can have life-threatening consequences.

He also called upon all drivers to avoid rushing, remain alert at entry points, and follow safe merging practices to protect lives and reduce serious road accidents.

Traffic violations reminder

  • Fine: Dh400

  • Black points: 4

As part of its Safe Roads during Ramadan campaign, Gulf News highlights the critical importance of responsible driving during the holy month. The campaign urges motorists to stay fully attentive behind the wheel, reminding drivers that any distraction while driving is a dangerous gamble with potentially devastating consequences.

