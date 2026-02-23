Dh800 fine reminder as Sharjah Police crack down on distracted driving

Police urge motorists to stay alert as Ramadan road risks rise
Sharjah: Just a few seconds of inattention behind the wheel can turn a routine drive into tragedy, Sharjah Police have warned.
Negligence and distracted driving from mobile phone use to other in-car distractions remain leading causes of serious traffic accidents, police added.
Traffic reports show that even brief lapses in focus, especially on highways or in congested streets, can result in collisions causing severe injuries or fatalities.
Major Saud Al Shaiba (left) and Captain Humaid Al Hammadi, Director of the Traffic Awareness Branch at Sharjah Police, said that distracted driving is far from a minor offence. “Every second counts on the road. A single lapse can end a life. yours or someone else’s,” he added
Under Article 32 of the traffic law, distracted driving, whether through mobile phone use or any other means, carries a Dh800 fine and four traffic points. Sharjah Police continue to call on all drivers to adhere to traffic regulations, stay focused, and prioritise the safety of themselves, their families, and others on the road this Ramadan.
As part of its Safe Roads during Ramadan campaign, Gulf News highlights the critical importance of responsible driving during the holy month. The campaign urges motorists to stay fully attentive behind the wheel, reminding drivers that any distraction while driving is a dangerous gamble with potentially devastating consequences.