Van crash in Sharjah underscores risks of losing focus on the road
A new video released by Sharjah Police offers a stark reminder of the dangers of distracted driving. The clip opens inside the force’s high-tech Operations Center, where officers vigilantly monitor a network of smart cameras across the emirate around the clock.
The footage then switches to a busy intersection, showing a dark van travelling at a normal speed before suddenly veering off its lane. Without braking, the vehicle mounts the pavement, crosses dividers and crashes into a concrete barrier and traffic sign on the opposite side of the road. The impact is forceful enough to briefly lift the rear of the van off the ground, sending debris scattering across the roadway. The driver becomes distracted — reportedly by a mobile phone or another internal factor. In a matter of seconds, the vehicle veers out of control.
Sharjah Police continue to emphasise the importance of remaining fully focused behind the wheel, warning that even seconds of distraction can have irreversible consequences.
To curb the rising number of accidents caused by distracted driving, federal traffic laws are being strictly enforced in Sharjah. Drivers caught using a mobile phone while driving or engaging in other forms of distraction face a fine of Dh800 and four black points on their licence. Authorities stress that these measures are critical to ensuring the safety of all road users.
“Focusing while driving is a responsibility; being distracted from the road leads to grave consequences,” a Sharjah Police officer said.
Sharjah Police urge motorists to put their phones away, obey traffic rules, and stay vigilant.
Sharjah Police stressed that distraction while driving significantly reduces attention, increases the risk of serious accidents and endangers the lives of both drivers and other road users.
