The footage then switches to a busy intersection, showing a dark van travelling at a normal speed before suddenly veering off its lane. Without braking, the vehicle mounts the pavement, crosses dividers and crashes into a concrete barrier and traffic sign on the opposite side of the road. The impact is forceful enough to briefly lift the rear of the van off the ground, sending debris scattering across the roadway. The driver becomes distracted — reportedly by a mobile phone or another internal factor. In a matter of seconds, the vehicle veers out of control.