Court and Crime

Video: Abu Dhabi Police arrest driver for livestreaming while driving

Authorities warn roads are not a place for social media stunts

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
Reckless livestream leads to arrest
Reckless livestream leads to arrest

Dubai: Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a driver for livestreaming on social media while driving, warning that the dangerous behaviour posed a serious risk to public safety.

The arrest was carried out in coordination with the Monitoring and Control Centre after the behaviour was flagged as reckless and dangerous.

In a video shared by Abu Dhabi Police, the reckless driver is seen livestreaming while driving, weaving through traffic with flashing lights on the speed track and using the hard shoulder to overtake other vehicles.

 ‘Lives are at risk’

Police said livestreaming while driving endangers both the driver and other road users, stressing that distraction behind the wheel can have fatal consequences.

Authorities reiterated that roads are not a space for showing off or interacting with social media platforms.

Zero tolerance for dangerous driving

The Traffic Directorate and Security Patrols confirmed that using social media while driving constitutes a major traffic violation due to the recklessness and lack of focus involved. Police warned that such behaviour will not be tolerated and that strict action will be taken against offenders.

Call for responsible driving

Abu Dhabi Police urged motorists to comply with traffic laws, prioritise safety at all times and avoid using mobile phones or social media while driving, reinforcing that responsible behaviour is essential to protecting lives on the road.

