Caught on camera: Sharjah Police release video of van crash caused by driver distraction

Sharjah Police warn motorists after shocking footage shows van ramming a divider
A new video released by Sharjah Police offers a stark reminder of the dangers of distracted driving. The clip opens inside the force’s high-tech Operations Center, where officers vigilantly monitor a network of smart cameras across the emirate around the clock.
The focus then shifts to a real-life incident on a multi-lane highway at night. A white minibus is seen travelling along the road when, approaching a junction, the driver becomes distracted — reportedly by a mobile phone or another internal factor. In a matter of seconds, the vehicle veers out of control.
The resulting crash is dramatic and violent. The minibus slams into a concrete barrier, scattering debris across the highway and leaving the vehicle completely disabled. The footage serves as a chilling example of how a brief lapse in attention can turn a routine journey into a dangerous, life-threatening event.
Sharjah Police continue to emphasise the importance of remaining fully focused behind the wheel, warning that even seconds of distraction can have irreversible consequences.
To curb the rising number of accidents caused by distracted driving, federal traffic laws are being strictly enforced in Sharjah. Drivers caught using a mobile phone while driving or engaging in other forms of distraction face a fine of Dh 800 and four black points on their licence. Authorities stress that these measures are critical to ensuring the safety of all road users.
“Focusing while driving is a responsibility; being distracted from the road leads to grave consequences,” a Sharjah Police officer said.
Sharjah Police urge motorists to put their phones away, obey traffic rules, and stay vigilant. Every statistic represents a human life — don’t let yours be the next one.
