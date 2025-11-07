Violators who park incorrectly on the shoulder face a fine of Dh500
Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police, in cooperation with the Monitoring and Control Center, has released a video showing a series of serious traffic accidents caused by drivers stopping on the hard shoulder or becoming distracted behind the wheel.
The footage shows one incident in which a driver, standing beside his vehicle on the hard shoulder with hazard lights on, is struck from behind by another car whose driver failed to notice him in time. In another clip, a motorist driving on the shoulder attempts to merge abruptly into the main lane to overtake other vehicles, only to lose control and crash.
The General Directorate of Traffic and Patrols urged motorists to stay fully focused while driving and to avoid stopping on the road shoulder, whether on the right or left, except in absolute emergencies. Drivers experiencing mechanical issues, such as a flat tire, were advised to continue to the nearest exit to ensure their own safety and that of other road users.
Police said that if a vehicle cannot be moved, motorists should immediately call the Command and Control Center at 999 to request assistance, instead of remaining on the shoulder.
The Captial Police also advised drivers of the proper safety procedures in the event of a breakdown: avoid staying inside the disabled vehicle, move to a safe distance away from traffic, use designated emergency areas, and never stop on the hard shoulder unless absolutely necessary. Violators who park incorrectly on the shoulder face a fine of Dh500.
Abu Dhabi Police stressed that distraction and lack of attention are leading causes of serious traffic collisions, often resulting in fatalities or severe injuries. Maintaining focus behind the wheel, the Directorate said, is essential to preventing tragic accidents and ensuring road safety for all.
