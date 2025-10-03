Abu Dhabi Police warn: Distracted drivers cause road accidents

Shared video stresses need for drivers to remain fully attentive and avoid distractions
Abu Dhabi Police, in coordination with the Command and Control Center, have shared a video showing an accident caused by a car stopping in the middle of the road without justification. The abrupt halt led to a chain of collisions, which officials linked to driver distraction and lack of attention.
In another sequence, a van changes lanes directly in front of a speeding SUV, resulting in a collision.
The Directorate of Traffic and Security Patrols urged drivers never to stop in active lanes, even in the event of a tire malfunction or mechanical issue. Instead, motorists should move toward the nearest exit or safe area. If a vehicle cannot be shifted, authorities advised calling the 999 Operations Room immediately for assistance to avoid endangering other road users.
Police further stressed the need for drivers to remain fully attentive and avoid distractions. They warned that negligence in such scenarios could result in severe accidents, including fatalities or serious injuries, and could also carry legal consequences.
